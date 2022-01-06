Electric vehicles you have never seen

Arcimoto Roadster:

It has a patented three-wheeled electric platform with a low center of gravity, a twin-engine propulsion system, and heated seats, and a steering wheel. The roadster is a vehicle from the US-based Arcimoto that has all this and more.

Credit to https://electrek.co/

The vehicle was designed to delight its owner when traveling in the wilderness. It reaches a top speed of 75 miles per hour and can travel up to 100 miles on a single charge. The price starts at $23,900 dollars.

Hydro Flyer:

This amazing water vehicle is the result of years of research and development. The hydro flyer offers the unique opportunity to soar above the water and enjoy a whole new experience when it's not on the water.

Credit to https://www.inceptivemind.com/

The hydro flyer takes up little space and is easy to store and transport. It operates quietly, and its 5500-watt motor is powerful enough to reach speeds of up to 34 miles per hour. Three hours of charging allows it to travel for up to 120 minutes. The vehicle's body is made of carbon fiber, so it weighs only 77 pounds.

Arosno E-Trace:

Instead of the e-trace from the French company, you won't need fuel or electricity to propel this vehicle. Arosno has a set of pedals and is powered by the driver's legs, but don't worry about fatigue. Gliding through the snow, the E-tracer is a winter mode of transportation and glides through the snow effortlessly, similar to traveling on a sled.

Credit to https://dlmag.com/

The E-Trace reaches a top speed of up to 15 and a half miles per hour. It's completely silent and environmentally friendly. High driving stability and safety are guaranteed by a three-point support system, and if you're too lazy to pedal, you can also use the electric motor to travel up to 28 miles on a single charge.

ArcTrike:

This vehicle was designed in 2013. Once finished, its maker started actively looking for investors to start production, but he couldn't get any funding, so there are only a couple of Arc Trike prototypes in existence.

Credit to https://tadpolerider.com/

This is a motorized trike that combines the power of an electric motor with the energy of pedaling. Notable features include a low body height front suspension and a top speed of up to 46.6 miles per hour. The creator of this vehicle intended to sell his work at a price starting at $5,300.

Electric Car K5:

The next vehicle we'll talk about is the world's cheapest electric car. For the Chinese brand, Regal Raptor Motors Co. intends to sell the Electric car K5 for as little as 1900. For this money, the buyer gets a tiny but quite functional vehicle. The 800-watt motor allows you to reach speeds of up to 25 miles per hour.

Credit to https://www.smartprix.com/

The cruising range reaches 41 miles. The 2.7-kilowatt-hour battery can be charged at home in about eight hours. The electric car K5 is just 7.2 feet long and 3.6 feet wide. The interior has room for two people. The driver and a passenger

Harley Limousine:

This incredible hybrid between a limousine and a motorcycle was presented at the Essen motor show in 2012. The front part, the driver's side, as well as the steering wheel, and the front wheel, are very characteristic of Harley-Davidson bikes. However, the rear part, like in any limousine, has a capacity of up to eight people.

Credit to https://www.coolthings.com/

This is a 100-customized vehicle and the interior is finished in genuine leather. Access to the interior is easier than in a standard limousine thanks to the high roof. The gull-wing doors enhance the unique design.

City Transformer:

This compact car has been designed specifically for Israel's congested roads and could be used to solve the problem of a constant shortage of parking spaces. It has two main features. The first is its large size, which makes it easy to maneuver on big city roads.

Credit to https://www.startupselfie.net/

The second feature is the folding chassis design. When parked, the city transformer is able to reduce its width to 3.2 feet, which greatly facilitates parking. It reaches a top speed of 55 miles per hour and a range of 112 miles. You can charge it up to 80 in 30 minutes.

Nobe100 GT:

This car was inspired by the popular Volkswagen beetle. The US company Nobes set out to create a vehicle that also had an unusual appearance and compact dimensions. The Nobe 100 GT is a three-wheeled vehicle equipped with an electric propulsion system. It has a cruising range of 160 miles and reaches a top speed of 90 miles per hour.

Credit to https://www.electrive.com/

The model is a two-seater but is fitted with a rather large trunk. Despite its seemingly fragile exterior, the Nobe 100GT can travel off-road with good traction in sand, snow, and mud. Pricing starts at $2,500.

Envo SnowBike Kit:

This 2800 kit is capable of transforming your bike into a brand new vehicle that can effortlessly ride in the snow. A ski and a tracked platform are installed in place of the front and rear wheels, respectively. In this way, the Envo SnowBike Kit gives the bike a high level of cross-country mobility.

Credit to https://www.activegearreview.com/

The ski at the front makes riding easier and reduces road resistance. The kit is electric and has enough power reserved for up to seven hours of travel. The maximum travel speed is nine miles per hour.

Icoma Tatamel:

This vehicle is only a working prototype, but it has every chance of reaching full-scale production. The specialists from the Japanese company Icoma created a unique motorcycle.

Credit to https://www.rideapart.com/

It's compact even in its usual state, and when folded, it's so small that it can easily fit under a desk, but this has not affected the vehicle's performance. It reaches a top speed of 25 miles per hour and has a range of 31 miles.