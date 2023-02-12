A beach color palette for your coastal inspired home interior

There is an overwhelming number of paint color options available today, not to mention the limitless color combinations you could put together. Which can make choosing a color scheme a little difficult!

Are you looking for a beach color palette for your own home? I've put together a coastal-inspired paint color scheme that you can bring into the room you're currently decorating -- or you can even use it throughout the entire house.

It consists of a white, a sunny yellow, and a blue accent color. Continue reading for all the details!

beach color palette Photo by Tonya Mickelson

This post may contain affiliate links and we may earn commissions when you click on the links at no additional cost to you.

Floral White

White is a staple in the coastal style, so let's start there. I've chosen Floral White OC-29 for the white in our beach-inspired color palette. It's a "pleasing white with soft, soothing green undertones" according to the paint retailer.

You can use a white paint virtually anywhere in the home: walls, trim, cabinets, and doors. I personally like to use the same white throughout the entire house to keep everything cohesive. Keep in mind that Floral White has a green undertone if you're looking for other, coordinating whites.

Golden Delicious

Yellow is bright and energetic — a bold color choice — and Golden Delicious 390 by Benjamin Moore is no exception! It’s a mid-tone yellow “sweetened with a hint of green”.

If the idea of painting with yellow intrigues you, consider it for a kitchen or a sunny dining room, a home gym, or anywhere you’d like to bring a little extra energy. Avoid using yellow in bedrooms or anywhere you want to avoid overstimulation.

Caribbean Blue Water

Finally, the blue-green color I've chosen is Caribbean Blue Water 2055-30. It's a gorgeous turquoise that's reminiscent of sparkling azure seas.

You can use it either as an accent wall color or throughout an entire room. But if you'd prefer to stick with neutrals on the walls, that's totally fine! You can paint your doors, cabinets, or even wooden furniture using this pretty blue hue (if smaller pops of color are more up your alley).

How to test this beach color palette in your home

If you love this coastal paint color palette and want to test it out in your own home, you can order samples here:

Floral White

Golden Delicious

Caribbean Blue Water

The links will bring you to a page where you can order 12"x12" peel-and-stick samples that are made with two coats of the actual paint (meaning they will give you an accurate representation of how the colors look in your own space.

Simply stick the samples to any walls you plan on painting and look at each color several times throughout the day. This will help you see how they look in different types of light.

