An arts and crafts color palette for your home's interior

Interior color palettes reminiscent of the Arts and Crafts era use natural, earthy colors in mid tones to dark tones. And when it comes to lighter colors, if you choose to incorporate them, think dusky earth tones rather than bright pastels.

Arts and Crafts palettes utilize "autumn" colors like beiges and warm grays, adobe reds, and sage greens. You won't see bright whites or high contrast color combinations here!

In today's post, I wanted to share an Arts and Crafts color palette for your home using three colors that play together nicely. In this palette, you'll find a golden yellow, a muted green, and a deep blue.

Photo by Tonya Mickelson

Hubbard Squash

Sherwin Williams' Hubbard Squash is a golden yellow color that can lean slightly orange-y at times. Use this color anywhere you want to bring in energy and sunshine, such as the kitchen.

Pro Tip: Take care when painting your walls yellow because, while it can bring happiness into a space, it can also cause feelings of irritation.

Ruskin Room Green

Ruskin Room Green by Sherwin Williams is an olive-green color -- or a muted yellow-green. You could use this earthy color in a space where you want to feel relaxed and grounded, like a living room or bedrooms, for example.

Bunglehouse Blue

Sherwin Williams' Bunglehouse Blue is a softer, muted blue with slightly greenish undertones. You could use this color nearly anywhere, from the bathroom to the dining room and even bedrooms.

How to test this Arts and Crafts color palette in your home

If you love these paint colors and want to test them out in your own home, you can order samples here:

Hubbard Squash

Ruskin Room Green

Bunglehouse Blue

The links will bring you to a page where you can order 12"x12" peel-and-stick samples that are made with two coats of the actual paint (meaning they will give you an accurate representation of how the colors look in your own space.

Simply stick the samples to any walls you plan on painting and look at each color several times throughout the day. This will help you see how they look in different types of light.

How to choose paint colors with confidence

The first thing I do when starting a new project is decide on my inspiration piece, or the one thing I want to design my entire color scheme around. It should be something you absolutely love with a color palette that you can envision in your space.

