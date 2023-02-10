Sophisticated pink bedroom paint colors for your walls

Pink can be a lot of things: soft, soothing, feminine, bold. Are you searching for a pink bedroom paint color that's pretty and sophisticated? If so, I've got you covered!

It can get a little tricky because, if you go for the wrong shade, you could end up with a Bubble Gum or Pepto Bismol look. But a deep magenta can also be really fun and luxurious, while a blush pink can give your bedroom a luxurious feel.

Today, I'm sharing two sophisticated pink bedroom paint colors that you can feel good about putting on your walls. Sound good? Then let's get started!

pink bedroom Photo by serezniy

This post may contain affiliate links and we may earn commissions when you click on the links at no additional cost to you.

Georgia Pink by Benjamin Moore

According to the paint retailer, Georgia Pink is a “soothing pink delicately shaded with gray undertones”.

Coordinating colors include:

Cloudy Gray

Storm Cloud Gray

Gardenia

Flint

It has an Light Reflectance Value of 57.23, putting Georgia Pink slightly above the middle of the spectrum.

First Light by Benjamin Moore

A subtle, delicate shade of pink, First Light has a slightly blue-gray undertone, making it look almost completely neutral. It’s definitely not a peachy pink, which could work to your benefit whether you have a warm or cool palette.

First Light is pretty neutral, and can work with both warm and cool hues. Depending on its surroundings, it could pull either warm or cool — however, with its blue-gray undertones, it’s definitely not a warm pink.

Coordinating colors include:

Oxford Gray

Golden Straw

Crystalline

Cushing Green

Windmill Wings

First Light has a Light Reflectance Value of 77, making it a fairly light and bright color.

How to test these pink bedroom paint colors on your walls

If you love these paint colors and want to test them out in your own home, you can order samples here:

Georgia Pink

First Light

The links will bring you to a page where you can order 12"x12" peel-and-stick samples that are made with two coats of the actual paint (meaning they will give you an accurate representation of how the colors look in your own space.

Simply stick the samples to any walls you plan on painting and look at each color several times throughout the day. This will help you see how they look in different types of light.

How to choose paint colors with confidence

The first thing I do when starting a new project is decide on my inspiration piece, or the one thing I want to design my entire color scheme around. It should be something you absolutely love with a color palette that you can envision in your space.

Grab a copy of my How to Choose Paint Colors With Confidence five-step action guide, where I walk you through this process in a little more detail.

Explore more ideas

If you enjoyed reading this article, you can find more wall decor ideas on my blog:

9 Stunning Bedroom Paint Colors for Dark Furniture

Top 10 Bedroom Colors (& the Moods They Evoke)

Top 4 Benjamin Moore NEUTRAL Gray Paint Colors