Bold front door colors for a red brick house

Looking for a paint color for your front door? If you have a brick exterior, you might be wondering what color would look good with your house. Well, you're in luck because today we're covering some bold front door color options for your red brick house!

With red brick, I prefer deep, bold colors. Red and maroon can work, although they often blend in with the red brick (as do brownish tones). Earthy colors certainly complement red brick, but if you really want your door to "pop" then you'll definitely want to check out my list of bold front door colors.

Sound good? Let's get started!

red brick house with deep green door Photo by alexeys

This post may contain affiliate links and we may earn commissions when you click on the links at no additional cost to you.

Black and charcoal

First up are black and charcoal paint colors! They're (obviously) the darkest and the boldest options on this list of front door colors. There are plenty of true black options, so you can head over to your favorite paint retailer and grab whatever appeals to you.

However, if you want a "softer" black paint color, then I'd recommend Sherwin Williams' Iron Ore, a popular front door color that's closer to being considered charcoal.

Navy and blue

Both Navy and bolder blues work well with a red brick house. Vibrant blues can be really fun and lighthearted, while Navy is a classic choice. It's often considered a "neutral" since it goes with nearly any color scheme.

In fact, it's my go-to color in my own house! Benjamin Moore's Hale Navy is a common choice for front doors, and it would look gorgeous with your red brick.

Green and teal

While a lighter sage complements red brick, a deeper green like Sherwin Williams Night Owl will make a bigger statement. And teal -- a blue-green color -- can really make a striking impact next to red brick on a home's exterior.

How to test these bold front door colors with your red brick house

If you want to test some of these paint colors out on your own home, you can order samples here:

The links will bring you to a page where you can order 12"x12" peel-and-stick samples that are made with two coats of the actual paint (meaning they will give you an accurate representation of how the colors look in your own space.

Simply stick the samples to any doors or walls you plan on painting and look at each color several times throughout the day. This will help you see how they look in different types of light.

Final thoughts

Today's post covered a few bold colors that would look great on the front door of a red brick house. Which is your favorite? Do you prefer statement colors like these, or colors that are a little more muted?

Explore more ideas

Looking for interior paint color ideas, too? Check out these blog posts for color inspiration:

9 Interior Paint Colors That Go With a Red Brick Wall or Fireplace

Top 4 Benjamin Moore NEUTRAL Gray Paint Colors

9 Best Benjamin Moore LIGHT Gray Paint Colors