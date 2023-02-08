Stylish gray paint colors for the bedroom walls

Tonya Mickelson

Gray is not only a safe, neutral paint color for nearly any room of the house, but it can look incredibly stylish when done well. There are so many different gray colors, though -- how can you narrow it down to just one?

Don't worry! Choosing the perfect gray paint for the bedroom will be a cinch after I explain some of the most stylish shades, along with my top tips for narrowing it down to the right one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ekfP_0kfZISbx00
young woman comparing paint samplesPhoto bytriocean2011

This post may contain affiliate links and we may earn commissions when you click on the links at no additional cost to you.

Cliffside Gray

Benjamin Moore’s Cliffside Gray is a “breezy wash of gray that conjures pale driftwood”. It’s a medium-light gray with a blue-green undertone.

Stonington Gray

A dark neutral gray, Kendall Charcoal has varied undertones, which makes it a rather versatile (and gorgeous!) color indeed. The slight touch of green in its undertone gives it a lot of depth.

Gray Owl

According to Benjamin Moore, Gray Owl is a “use-anywhere light gray with a cool, crisp cast.” It’s one of the more popular light grays and, while it can appear warm in some instances, Gray Owl definitely favors cool (blue-green) undertones.

Chelsea Gray

Another darker paint color, Chelsea Gray has rich brownish-violet undertones. A super-popular neutral gray, Chelsea Gray is also super versatile (which would explain its popularity!).

Want to read more about these gray paint colors? You'll find a more in-depth guide here, along with some of the factors that can affect how your paint color looks.

How to test these stylish gray paint colors in your home

If you love these paint colors and want to test them out in your own home, you can order samples here:

  1. Cliffside Gray (order a sample)
  2. Kendall Charcoal (order a sample)
  3. Gray Owl (order a sample)
  4. Chelsea Gray (order a sample)

The links will bring you to a page where you can order 12"x12" peel-and-stick samples that are made with two coats of the actual paint (meaning they will give you an accurate representation of how the colors look in your own space.

Simply stick the samples to any walls you plan on painting and look at each color several times throughout the day. This will help you see how they look in different types of light.

How to choose the perfect gray paint color for the bedroom

Are you wondering how to choose the right gray for your space? Let me walk you through the process.

  1. Sample, sample, sample! And then sample some more.
  2. Know the undertones of your home's existing colors.
  3. Understand how lighting changes how a color looks.

Understanding gray undertones

As I touched on earlier, you should understand the undertones in your home so that you know what undertones to look for in a gray paint color. If you grab a sheet of white printer paper, you can hold it up next to any flooring, trim, cabinets, or other materials that are in your house.

Once you have your paint samples, you can also hold them next to the various materials to see what colors are showing up.

Explore more ideas

If you enjoyed reading this article, you can find more wall decor ideas on my blog:

11 Popular warm gray paint colors by Sherwin Williams

Best Sherwin Williams white paint color for interior trim

9 Best Benjamin Moore farmhouse paint colors

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bedroom# gray# paint# colors# wall

Comments / 0

Published by

AAS Interior Design | I share paint color advice with homeowners, along with tips for decorating interior walls, helping them turn their house into a place can they call 'home'.

Alexandria, MN
200 followers

More from Tonya Mickelson

A beach color palette for your coastal inspired home interior

There is an overwhelming number of paint color options available today, not to mention the limitless color combinations you could put together. Which can make choosing a color scheme a little difficult!

Read full story

An arts and crafts color palette for your home's interior

Interior color palettes reminiscent of the Arts and Crafts era use natural, earthy colors in mid tones to dark tones. And when it comes to lighter colors, if you choose to incorporate them, think dusky earth tones rather than bright pastels.

Read full story
1 comments

Sophisticated pink bedroom paint colors for your walls

Pink can be a lot of things: soft, soothing, feminine, bold. Are you searching for a pink bedroom paint color that's pretty and sophisticated? If so, I've got you covered!

Read full story

Bold interior paint color for your small kitchen

Not everyone has been blessed with a large kitchen, but that doesn't mean we have to settle for boring! Whether you're looking for a bright and cheerful wall color or something a little more understated, there are plenty of options that are NOT white.

Read full story

Bold front door colors for a red brick house

Looking for a paint color for your front door? If you have a brick exterior, you might be wondering what color would look good with your house. Well, you're in luck because today we're covering some bold front door color options for your red brick house!

Read full story

Choosing an interior paint color palette for your home

If you’re feeling completely overwhelmed when it comes to selecting an interior paint color palette, take a deep breath — that’s what I’m here for. I’m going to help you simplify the process so that you can confidently choose colors for any room in your home.

Read full story

A Mid-Century Modern color palette for your home interior

Reminiscent of the 1950s and 1960s design era, the Mid-Century Modern style has become popular in recent years. If you like clean lines, hairpin legged furniture, and bold colors, then you'll love this retro vibe!

Read full story

A rich, earthy paint color combination for office walls

Today's done-for-you color palette features a warm, earthy paint color combination for your office walls. This palette works well in a home or corporate office where your goal is to create a cozy -- yet luxurious -- ambiance.

Read full story

A Benjamin Moore coastal color palette inspired by the ocean

There is no shortage of paint color options available to us today, which makes it easy for homeowners to customize their home interiors. On the other hand, it can be stressful to come up with a perfectly coordinated color palette for your space.

Read full story
3 comments

Decorating with a calming, sage green room aesthetic in the home

If you’re trying to create a soothing ambiance in your room, then you might be considering a sage green aesthetic. Sage green is a soft, muted color that works perfectly in the bedroom, the living room, or any space where you want to feel calm and relaxed.

Read full story
3 comments

Decorating a dark and moody living room

Dark and moody living rooms are rising in popularity amongst those who want to be enveloped in warmth and coziness while they’re at home. But, while these spaces are all about using darker colors, they certainly don’t have to feel dingy or boring.

Read full story

Decorating with coral colors in the home

Decorating with a coral color can be a bold move – it’s a vibrant hue that instantly spices up a room. Coral comes in a wide range of intensities, from bright and lively to soft and muted, not to mention a variety of tones: orange, pink, and red.

Read full story
2 comments

Paint colors for brightening up dark bedrooms

Changing up the wall color is a popular way to brighten up a dark space, and for good reason. While people like a dark, cozy bedroom, others prefer a light and airy feel. And the wall color makes a large impact on the way we feel when entering a room.

Read full story
1 comments

Interior paint colors that go with red

Because red makes such a bold statement, it can be a little tricky to pull off – but it’s definitely not impossible! Depending on how you use it in your space, it could bring lots of energy to your space, or it could evoke feelings of anger and agitation.

Read full story

Cozy bedroom paint colors that promote relaxation

What's better than coming home after a long day and curling up under the covers? Coming home to a cozy, welcoming bedroom that you love, of course!. Today, I'm sharing some of my favorite cozy bedroom paint colors that will provide the finishing touch to your sleepy-time retreat. While soft blues and light gray might be soothing, that's not what we're after here -- the colors we're looking at in this article will give you a sense of comfort and warmth.

Read full story
2 comments

The most popular Benjamin Moore gray colors

Finding the perfect gray color, whether it's from Benjamin Moore or another paint retailer, can feel a bit intimidating. After all, who knew there were so many different grays to choose from?

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy