Stylish gray paint colors for the bedroom walls

Gray is not only a safe, neutral paint color for nearly any room of the house, but it can look incredibly stylish when done well. There are so many different gray colors, though -- how can you narrow it down to just one?

Don't worry! Choosing the perfect gray paint for the bedroom will be a cinch after I explain some of the most stylish shades, along with my top tips for narrowing it down to the right one.

young woman comparing paint samples Photo by triocean2011

Cliffside Gray

Benjamin Moore’s Cliffside Gray is a “breezy wash of gray that conjures pale driftwood”. It’s a medium-light gray with a blue-green undertone.

Stonington Gray

A dark neutral gray, Kendall Charcoal has varied undertones, which makes it a rather versatile (and gorgeous!) color indeed. The slight touch of green in its undertone gives it a lot of depth.

Gray Owl

According to Benjamin Moore, Gray Owl is a “use-anywhere light gray with a cool, crisp cast.” It’s one of the more popular light grays and, while it can appear warm in some instances, Gray Owl definitely favors cool (blue-green) undertones.

Chelsea Gray

Another darker paint color, Chelsea Gray has rich brownish-violet undertones. A super-popular neutral gray, Chelsea Gray is also super versatile (which would explain its popularity!).

Want to read more about these gray paint colors? You'll find a more in-depth guide here, along with some of the factors that can affect how your paint color looks.

How to test these stylish gray paint colors in your home

If you love these paint colors and want to test them out in your own home, you can order samples here:

The links will bring you to a page where you can order 12"x12" peel-and-stick samples that are made with two coats of the actual paint (meaning they will give you an accurate representation of how the colors look in your own space.

Simply stick the samples to any walls you plan on painting and look at each color several times throughout the day. This will help you see how they look in different types of light.

How to choose the perfect gray paint color for the bedroom

Are you wondering how to choose the right gray for your space? Let me walk you through the process.

Sample, sample, sample! And then sample some more. Know the undertones of your home's existing colors. Understand how lighting changes how a color looks.

Understanding gray undertones

As I touched on earlier, you should understand the undertones in your home so that you know what undertones to look for in a gray paint color. If you grab a sheet of white printer paper, you can hold it up next to any flooring, trim, cabinets, or other materials that are in your house.

Once you have your paint samples, you can also hold them next to the various materials to see what colors are showing up.

