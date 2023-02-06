Choosing an interior paint color palette for your home

If you’re feeling completely overwhelmed when it comes to selecting an interior paint color palette, take a deep breath — that’s what I’m here for. I’m going to help you simplify the process so that you can confidently choose colors for any room in your home.

Let’s get started and figure out your color scheme, so you can move right along with the remaining details.

girl holding a paint color fan deckPhoto byFamVeldman

Where to look for inspiration around you

Having a basic understanding of color theory now, you might notice the different types of color schemes everywhere you look. Yes, even in nature!

Look outside for color inspiration:

  • the vibrant sunset
  • warm, earthy hues
  • calming ocean colors

Of course, stick with colors you love. If you aren’t sure what they are, look at your closet. What colors do you lean toward with your wardrobe?

Color inspiration is all around you. If nothing else, open up a home decorating magazine and start cutting out images that you’re drawn to, or follow my Pinterest account for ideas on how to choose a color palette.

Think about your mood

Different colors evoke different feelings, so it’s important to consider how you want to feel when you enter a room.

For example, you probably want to feel relaxed when you enter your bedroom each night.

So it makes sense that you’d want to decorate it in colors that help you feel relaxed and promote sleep, rather than those that make you feel energized and awake.

When it comes to Interior Design, color psychology is a real thing!

Tips to choose your color palette

Hopefully by now you’ve chosen a color scheme, settled on the furnishings, and now you’re ready to select your interior paint color palette.

The reason it’s so important to CHOOSE WALL COLOR LAST is because your paint options are virtually endless. It’s incredibly simple to customize your wall color to fit any type of decor.

It’s not always so easy to find decor that looks good with a paint color once it’s already on the wall.

Let’s take a look at a few other things to consider when choosing your wall colors:

  1. Pull your paint color from a print, artwork, or from the largest pattern in the space.
  2. If you like a color, but it’s not quite right in your space, try a lighter or darker shade.
  3. Pay attention to lighting (this is huge!) and “sight lines” — or, how it looks from various locations, including other rooms.

Sample paint colors before committing

If you don’t want to waste your time and money, this one is pretty important. Because, let’s face it, paint isn’t cheap, and it takes a good chunk of time to paint even a couple walls.

Plus, it’s so easy and inexpensive to try out some samples before committing, why wouldn’t you want to test them first?

Most paint stores offer small cans of sample paint, or even large stick-on samples that you can put right up on your wall. They give you a real-life representation of what it’ll look like once painted.

I promise, you won’t regret trying it out first.

Pro Designer Tip: Buying your paint from PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Benjamin Moore, or Farrow & Ball? Then you’ll want to check this out! You can order 12″x12″ stick-on samples (made with actual paint) from Samplize, right from the comfort of your own home.

How to choose paint colors with confidence

The first thing I do when starting a new project is decide on my inspiration piece, or the one thing I want to design my entire color scheme around. It should be something you absolutely love with a color palette that you can envision in your space.

Grab a copy of my How to Choose Paint Colors With Confidence five-step action guide, where I walk you through this process in a little more detail.

