A rich, earthy paint color combination for office walls

Tonya Mickelson

Today's done-for-you color palette features a warm, earthy paint color combination for your office walls. This palette works well in a home or corporate office where your goal is to create a cozy -- yet luxurious -- ambiance.

It includes a warm white, a rich caramel, and a soothing sage paint color, all part of Sherwin Williams' paint color line.

If your office features wood tone furniture and materials in warm, earthy hues, this color palette could be a nice option. Then all you need to do is add in some plants and other nature-inspired decor for the perfect finishing touches in your office space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6Q1Q_0kdJaoDn00
paint color palette for home officePhoto byTonya Mickelson

Navajo White

Navajo White SW 6126 by Sherwin Williams is a bright, warm white "as big as the American Southwest". It has a clean yellow undertone, making it a creamy white. This is definitely not a bright, crisp white!

It would work well as an all-over color OR as a trim color paired with the following color options, depending on your decorating goals for the space. If you're looking to keep your office colors light and neutral, you could use Navajo White as a wall color paired with a more traditional white, like Sherwin Williams Pure White.

Chamois

Sherwin Williams Chamois SW 6131 is a rich, sophisticated tan that reminds me of a delicious caramel. It's a relatively dark color, so you'll want to make sure you have plenty of lighting in your office, whether that's natural light or good artificial lighting.

You could use Chamois on all of the walls if you like or simply as an accent color paired with Navajo White.

Dried Thyme

Dried Thyme SW 6186 by Sherwin Williams is a cool, calming sage paint color with a hint of blue in its undertones. It would look beautiful as a wall color or even on office cabinets. Like Chamois, it's a deeper shade that requires good lighting to keep the room from feeling too dark -- especially in an office space.

Dried Thyme would make a great color for all of the walls, but it would also work as an accent wall color, paired with either Chamois or Navajo White.

How to test this Sherwin Williams color combination on your office walls

If you love this Sherwin Williams paint color palette and want to test it out in your own home, you can order samples here:

Navajo White

Chamois

Dried Thyme

The links will bring you to a page where you can order 12"x12" peel-and-stick samples that are made with two coats of the actual paint (meaning they will give you an accurate representation of how the colors look in your own space.

Simply stick the samples to any walls you plan on painting and look at each color several times throughout the day. This will help you see how they look in different types of light.

