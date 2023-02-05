A Benjamin Moore coastal color palette inspired by the ocean

There is no shortage of paint color options available to us today, which makes it easy for homeowners to customize their home interiors. On the other hand, it can be stressful to come up with a perfectly coordinated color palette for your space.

Are you looking for a Benjamin Moore coastal color palette for your own home? I've put together an ocean-inspired paint color scheme that you can bring into the room you're currently decorating -- or you can even use it throughout the entire house.

It consists of a white, a light colored neutral, and a blue accent color. Continue reading for all the details!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYr2b_0kccGNmg00
coastal color palettePhoto byTonya Mickelson

Atrium White

White is a staple in the coastal style, so let's start there. I've chosen Atrium White OC-145 for the white in our ocean-inspired color palette. It's a "fresh, youthful white with a flattering touch of pink" according to the paint retailer.

You can use a white paint virtually anywhere in the home: walls, trim, cabinets, and doors. I personally like to use the same white throughout the entire house to keep everything cohesive. Keep in mind that Atrium White has a warm, pink undertone if you're looking for other, coordinating whites.

Muslin

Benjamin Moore's Muslin OC-12 is a "warm, welcoming neutral that captures the effortless charm of organic materials". It's in their Off-White Collection and appears to be a beige color with a pinkish undertone, which means that it plays nicely with the white in our palette.

Use this as a wall color in any room you'd like -- I particularly like it for bedrooms and living areas. My choice would be to use it strictly as a wall color, and stick with white for the trim, although that's absolutely a personal preference.

Caribbean Blue Water

Finally, the accent color I've chosen is Caribbean Blue Water 2055-30. It's a gorgeous turquoise that's reminiscent of sparkling azure seas.

You can use it either as an accent wall color or throughout an entire room. But if you'd prefer to stick with neutrals on the walls, that's totally fine! You can paint your doors, cabinets, or even wooden furniture using this pretty blue hue (if smaller pops of color are more up your alley).

How to test this Benjamin Moore coastal color palette in your home

If you love this Benjamin Moore coastal paint color palette and want to test it out in your own home, you can order samples here:

Atrium White

Muslin

Caribbean Blue Water

The links will bring you to a page where you can order 12"x12" peel-and-stick samples that are made with two coats of the actual paint (meaning they will give you an accurate representation of how the colors look in your own space.

Simply stick the samples to any walls you plan on painting and look at each color several times throughout the day. This will help you see how they look in different types of light.

