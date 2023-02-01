Decorating with coral colors in the home

Decorating with a coral color can be a bold move – it’s a vibrant hue that instantly spices up a room. Coral comes in a wide range of intensities, from bright and lively to soft and muted, not to mention a variety of tones: orange, pink, and red.

For those who love coral, it might be an obvious choice to incorporate this color into your home decor. Doing so can also feel a bit intimidating, which is why I’m bringing you some fun ideas for decorating with coral in a non-overwhelming way.

bedroom with coral accentsPhoto bybeatabecla

Accent with coral colored furniture

If you want to make a bold statement – without completely overwhelming your space – add in a pop of color with a coral statement piece. This could be a vibrant accent chair or even painted wood furniture in a lighter, more muted coral color.

Of course, it should fit in with the rest of your color scheme, and you should have at least one other coral colored item somewhere in the room. Which brings us to my next point: choosing an inspiration piece for your space.

Choose an ‘inspiration piece’ with coral

When I start a new interior project, I like to begin by choosing an inspiration piece, which helps me come up with a color scheme for the entire room. Find a rug, artwork, or anything that has several different colors -- and they should be colors that you absolutely love.

Then use those colors when choosing furnishings and accessories for your space. This way, you can use as much or as little of the coral as you like, and everything will look amazing together.

Paint the walls coral

Your wall color sets the tone for the entire room. And, depending on the shade of coral, you can either get a really warm, cozy ambiance or you can go for a light-and-airy coastal feel by adding just a pop of coral alongside lots of white and aqua.

Right now, I’m loving Raspberry Blush, an electric coral tinged with pink. This color would add a really fun touch to a small powder room or on an accent wall in any room of the house.

Do you have a room or accent wall that’s just begging for a bright pop of coral? You can grab a sample of Raspberry Blush to test in your space.

Colors that go with coral

By now, you should have a good idea of ways to decorate with coral in your own home. If you’re able to find an inspiration piece that has coral in its pattern, then all of the colors on that piece should automatically look good together.

Other colors that go with coral include – but are not limited to – white, yellow, and blues (like teal, aqua, and navy).

