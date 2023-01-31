Paint colors for brightening up dark bedrooms

Changing up the wall color is a popular way to brighten up a dark space, and for good reason. While people like a dark, cozy bedroom, others prefer a light and airy feel. And the wall color makes a large impact on the way we feel when entering a room.

Of course, other factors such as lighting also affect the way a space feels, but for now we’re focusing on paint colors for dark bedrooms. So without delay, let’s dive right in!

bedroom with light gray walls Photo by TheStandingDesk on Unsplash

Off-white

While white paint can bring freshness to a well-lit room, it can fall flat in a space that’s dimly lit. If you have very little natural lighting in your bedroom, you’ll want to look for an off-white (like Sherwin Williams Dover White) with a creamy undertone to help brighten it up.

Keep in mind that dark furniture can contribute to a drab bedroom, as well, so lighten up your furniture if you can. I would personally go with a brighter white paint like Sherwin Williams Pure White on the furniture to bring in contrast and depth against your off-white walls.

Want to see how these colors look in your own bedroom? You can grab a sample of Dover White here and a sample of Pure White here .

Light gray

A fresh, light gray is another popular choice to help brighten a dark room. They can get a little tricky, though, and often feel too cold in Northern exposure. If this is the case, you’ll want to look for a “warm” gray.

A soft, warm gray like Benjamin Moore’s Paper White could give your dark bedroom a lighter, brighter feel, especially when paired with white accents. On the other hand, in warmer lighting, a warm gray could end up leaning slightly beige – just something to keep in mind if you prefer the look of gray.

You can order a sample of Paper white here .

What about dark colors?

So far, I’ve covered two fairly light, neutral paint colors. But what about using darker paint colors in a dark bedroom?

You can absolutely embrace the “moody” ambiance and go for a darker wall color! My favorite recommendations are navy blue, deep yellow-green, and even black.

Obviously, they aren’t going to lighten up an already-dark bedroom, but if you really love the idea of a bold wall color, there are other ways you can brighten up a dark bedroom: swap out your incandescent lighting for halogen bulbs; add wall sconces or lamps; remove heavy curtains and use shades for privacy, along with white sheers to soften them up.

