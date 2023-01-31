Paint colors for brightening up dark bedrooms

Tonya Mickelson

Changing up the wall color is a popular way to brighten up a dark space, and for good reason. While people like a dark, cozy bedroom, others prefer a light and airy feel. And the wall color makes a large impact on the way we feel when entering a room.

Of course, other factors such as lighting also affect the way a space feels, but for now we’re focusing on paint colors for dark bedrooms. So without delay, let’s dive right in!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XwBAE_0kXoBoKR00
bedroom with light gray wallsPhoto byTheStandingDeskonUnsplash

This post may contain affiliate links and we may earn commissions when you click on the links at no additional cost to you.

Off-white

While white paint can bring freshness to a well-lit room, it can fall flat in a space that’s dimly lit. If you have very little natural lighting in your bedroom, you’ll want to look for an off-white (like Sherwin Williams Dover White) with a creamy undertone to help brighten it up.

Keep in mind that dark furniture can contribute to a drab bedroom, as well, so lighten up your furniture if you can. I would personally go with a brighter white paint like Sherwin Williams Pure White on the furniture to bring in contrast and depth against your off-white walls.

Want to see how these colors look in your own bedroom? You can grab a sample of Dover White here and a sample of Pure White here.

Light gray

A fresh, light gray is another popular choice to help brighten a dark room. They can get a little tricky, though, and often feel too cold in Northern exposure. If this is the case, you’ll want to look for a “warm” gray.

A soft, warm gray like Benjamin Moore’s Paper White could give your dark bedroom a lighter, brighter feel, especially when paired with white accents. On the other hand, in warmer lighting, a warm gray could end up leaning slightly beige – just something to keep in mind if you prefer the look of gray.

You can order a sample of Paper white here.

What about dark colors?

So far, I’ve covered two fairly light, neutral paint colors. But what about using darker paint colors in a dark bedroom?

You can absolutely embrace the “moody” ambiance and go for a darker wall color! My favorite recommendations are navy blue, deep yellow-green, and even black.

Obviously, they aren’t going to lighten up an already-dark bedroom, but if you really love the idea of a bold wall color, there are other ways you can brighten up a dark bedroom: swap out your incandescent lighting for halogen bulbs; add wall sconces or lamps; remove heavy curtains and use shades for privacy, along with white sheers to soften them up.

Explore more ideas

Hopefully by now you have a few ideas for brightening up your dreary bedroom! If you enjoyed reading this article, you can find more wall decor ideas on my blog:

9 Stunning Bedroom Paint Colors for Dark Furniture

What Colors Make the Room Look Bigger? (10 Great Options)

10 of the Best Benjamin Moore Paint Colors for Your Interior

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bedroom# dark# paint# walls# interior

Comments / 0

Published by

AAS Interior Design | I share paint color advice with homeowners, along with tips for decorating interior walls, helping them turn their house into a place can they call 'home'.

Alexandria, MN
176 followers

More from Tonya Mickelson

A rich, earthy paint color combination for office walls

Today's done-for-you color palette features a warm, earthy paint color combination for your office walls. This palette works well in a home or corporate office where your goal is to create a cozy -- yet luxurious -- ambiance.

Read full story

A Benjamin Moore coastal color palette inspired by the ocean

There is no shortage of paint color options available to us today, which makes it easy for homeowners to customize their home interiors. On the other hand, it can be stressful to come up with a perfectly coordinated color palette for your space.

Read full story
3 comments

Decorating with a calming, sage green room aesthetic in the home

If you’re trying to create a soothing ambiance in your room, then you might be considering a sage green aesthetic. Sage green is a soft, muted color that works perfectly in the bedroom, the living room, or any space where you want to feel calm and relaxed.

Read full story
2 comments

Decorating a dark and moody living room

Dark and moody living rooms are rising in popularity amongst those who want to be enveloped in warmth and coziness while they’re at home. But, while these spaces are all about using darker colors, they certainly don’t have to feel dingy or boring.

Read full story

Decorating with coral colors in the home

Decorating with a coral color can be a bold move – it’s a vibrant hue that instantly spices up a room. Coral comes in a wide range of intensities, from bright and lively to soft and muted, not to mention a variety of tones: orange, pink, and red.

Read full story
2 comments

Interior paint colors that go with red

Because red makes such a bold statement, it can be a little tricky to pull off – but it’s definitely not impossible! Depending on how you use it in your space, it could bring lots of energy to your space, or it could evoke feelings of anger and agitation.

Read full story

Cozy bedroom paint colors that promote relaxation

What's better than coming home after a long day and curling up under the covers? Coming home to a cozy, welcoming bedroom that you love, of course!. Today, I'm sharing some of my favorite cozy bedroom paint colors that will provide the finishing touch to your sleepy-time retreat. While soft blues and light gray might be soothing, that's not what we're after here -- the colors we're looking at in this article will give you a sense of comfort and warmth.

Read full story
2 comments

The most popular Benjamin Moore gray colors

Finding the perfect gray color, whether it's from Benjamin Moore or another paint retailer, can feel a bit intimidating. After all, who knew there were so many different grays to choose from?

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy