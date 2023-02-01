Interior paint colors that go with red

Because red makes such a bold statement, it can be a little tricky to pull off – but it’s definitely not impossible! Depending on how you use it in your space, it could bring lots of energy to your space, or it could evoke feelings of anger and agitation.

First of all, we need to understand that red isn’t always “primary red” – we have a variety of red tones around us, from vibrant orange-reds to cool purplish reds. And some are muted, while others are more vibrant.

Whether you’re using a red paint color in your space or simply adding red accessories, you’ll want to determine where your chosen hue stands on this spectrum. Doing so will help you determine a color scheme and interior paint colors that go with your particular red.

living room with bold red furnishings Photo by Emmanuel Martin on Unsplash

Quick note on painting with red

Should you paint your walls red? Absolutely, as long as it’s a color you love – and if you don’t mind repainting once you grow tired of it. But if you think you’ll get sick of red walls in a couple years and can’t stand the idea of painting over it, then you might want to use red in your furnishings instead.

Gray

It may be an obvious choice, but this neutral color is worth mentioning because you'll find a gray to go with any red tone. And when paired with black, white, and gray, your red accents will be the star of the show.

While it leans slightly warm, Benjamin Moore's Classic Gray would look great paired with both warmer and cooler reds.

Blue

Although there are various blues that pair well with red, I particularly like navy because it helps to balance out the boldness of a deeper red. Of course, you’ll want to bring in some contrast with white or lighter colored furnishings to help make your bolder colors pop even more.

I personally love Sherwin Williams In The Navy, and have even used it on my own walls. However, there are lots of great navy and blue paint colors to choose from.

Green

As red’s complementary color, I couldn’t neglect mentioning green as a paint color that goes with red. But unless you’re aiming for a Christmas-y feel in your space, you’ll want to think outside the box with this one.

For example, try a muted sage green like Benjamin Moore’s October Mist on your walls. Add in some cooler red accents – perhaps a deep burgundy or a more subtle, earthy red.

Colors that go with a red brick fireplace

Are you reading this article because you’re painting the walls around a red brick wall or fireplace? In addition to the aforementioned hues, other paint colors you might like include: charcoal, teal, and goldenrod.

