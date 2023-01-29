Cozy bedroom paint colors that promote relaxation

What's better than coming home after a long day and curling up under the covers? Coming home to a cozy, welcoming bedroom that you love, of course!

Today, I'm sharing some of my favorite cozy bedroom paint colors that will provide the finishing touch to your sleepy-time retreat. While soft blues and light gray might be soothing, that's not what we're after here -- the colors we're looking at in this article will give you a sense of comfort and warmth.

So without further ado, let's jump right in!

bedroom with a warm color palette Photo by Im3rd Media/Unsplash on Unsplash

Greige

If you've never heard the term "greige", it's simply a blend of gray and beige. Greige is a good choice when you're looking for a neutral that isn't too cool or too warm.

As with gray, greige comes in a wide range of undertones, from greenish to purple-pink. You'll definitely want to sample your favorite greige paint colors in your bedroom because they can look vastly different on your walls than they appear in the store.

Worldly Gray is a beautiful soft greige that'll warm up your room without feeling too warm. Order a sample of Worldly Gray here.

Tan

A warm, golden tan will really offer a cozy ambiance to your bedroom. It looks great with both brown furniture and with whites that have warm undertones.

While some tans can look really orange, others are a little more subtle. I wouldn't recommend choosing an orangey paint color (or one that's too yellow or red) for the bedroom, since these colors can cause feelings of excitement or agitation -- definitely not the feelings we're going after in the bedroom!

I think Benjamin Moore's Golden Tan is a pretty tan paint color that doesn't look too orange. You can grab a sample of Golden Tan here and try it out in your own bedroom.

Deep Yellow-Green

Craving a little more color than greige or tan can provide?

While it may not sound like a paint color that people typically use on their bedroom walls, a deep yellow-green like Sherwin William's Inverness is a warmer alternative to the popular sage green.

Plus, it looks stunning with dark brown wood bedroom furniture. The combination of dark furniture and warm green walls really sets the tone for a "moody" ambiance.

Want to try this color out in your bedroom? Grab a sample of Inverness here.

How to Choose Paint Colors With Confidence

The first thing I do when starting a new project is decide on my inspiration piece, or the one thing I want to design my entire color scheme around. It should be something you absolutely love with a color palette that you can envision in your space.

Grab a copy of my How to Choose Paint Colors With Confidence five-step action guide, where I walk you through this process in a little more detail.

