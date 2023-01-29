Finding the perfect gray color, whether it's from Benjamin Moore or another paint retailer, can feel a bit intimidating. After all, who knew there were so many different grays to choose from?

Don't worry! Choosing the perfect gray paint will be a cinch after I explain some of the most popular shades Benjamin Moore offers, along with my top tips for narrowing it down to the right one.

brown sofa with white and black blanket next to a side table, all in front of a gray painted wall

Firstly, are you wondering how to choose the right gray for your space? Let me walk you through the process.

Sample, sample, sample! And then sample some more. Know the undertones of your home's existing colors. Understand how lighting changes how a color looks.

Now, let's move on to that list of the most popular Benjamin Moore gray colors.

Stonington Gray

Benjamin Moore's Stonington Gray is a cool, medium-light gray paint color with a hint of blue in its undertones. Use this color in South facing rooms to help balance out the iciness of that blue tone.

Want to see how this color looks in your own home? Order a sample of Stonington Gray.

Gray Owl

Gray Owl is a highly popular choice amongst Interior Designers, and for good reason. It's a beautiful blend of warm and gray undertones, and can look vastly different depending on whether your lighting comes from the North or the South.

Order a sample of Gray Owl.

Edgecomb Gray

This popular gray paint color does lean slightly beige, especially in warmer Southern lighting. If you want it to look a little grayer, use this paint color in a room with Northern lighting.

Ready to try it out in your space? Order a sample of Edgecomb Gray.

These are just a few of Benjamin Moore's most popular gray paint colors. You can find a list of their nine best LIGHT gray paint colors here.

Understanding gray undertones

As I touched on earlier, you should understand the undertones in your home so that you know what undertones to look for in a gray paint color. If you grab a sheet of white printer paper, you can hold it up next to any flooring, trim, cabinets, or other materials that are in your house.

Once you have your paint samples, you can also hold them next to the various materials to see what colors are showing up.

How lighting affects your colors

Now, let's talk about how lighting can affect the way your paint color looks. The biggest factor: the amount of lighting your space receives, whether it's natural or artificial. And Northern exposure casts an entirely different type of light than Southern exposure.

Your best bet is to look at samples of the colors in your space several times throughout the day, noticing how it changes as the amount of light changes.

