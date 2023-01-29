The most popular Benjamin Moore gray colors

Tonya Mickelson

Finding the perfect gray color, whether it's from Benjamin Moore or another paint retailer, can feel a bit intimidating. After all, who knew there were so many different grays to choose from?

Don't worry! Choosing the perfect gray paint will be a cinch after I explain some of the most popular shades Benjamin Moore offers, along with my top tips for narrowing it down to the right one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0ZlY_0kUm4Rtx00
brown sofa with white and black blanket next to a side table, all in front of a gray painted wallPhoto byPhoto by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@stephanieharvey?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_onUnsplash

Firstly, are you wondering how to choose the right gray for your space? Let me walk you through the process.

  1. Sample, sample, sample! And then sample some more.
  2. Know the undertones of your home's existing colors.
  3. Understand how lighting changes how a color looks.

Now, let's move on to that list of the most popular Benjamin Moore gray colors.

This post may contain affiliate links and we may earn commissions when you click on the links at no additional cost to you.

Stonington Gray

Benjamin Moore's Stonington Gray is a cool, medium-light gray paint color with a hint of blue in its undertones. Use this color in South facing rooms to help balance out the iciness of that blue tone.

Want to see how this color looks in your own home? Order a sample of Stonington Gray.

Gray Owl

Gray Owl is a highly popular choice amongst Interior Designers, and for good reason. It's a beautiful blend of warm and gray undertones, and can look vastly different depending on whether your lighting comes from the North or the South.

Order a sample of Gray Owl.

Edgecomb Gray

This popular gray paint color does lean slightly beige, especially in warmer Southern lighting. If you want it to look a little grayer, use this paint color in a room with Northern lighting.

Ready to try it out in your space? Order a sample of Edgecomb Gray.

These are just a few of Benjamin Moore's most popular gray paint colors. You can find a list of their nine best LIGHT gray paint colors here.

Understanding gray undertones

As I touched on earlier, you should understand the undertones in your home so that you know what undertones to look for in a gray paint color. If you grab a sheet of white printer paper, you can hold it up next to any flooring, trim, cabinets, or other materials that are in your house.

Once you have your paint samples, you can also hold them next to the various materials to see what colors are showing up.

How lighting affects your colors

Now, let's talk about how lighting can affect the way your paint color looks. The biggest factor: the amount of lighting your space receives, whether it's natural or artificial. And Northern exposure casts an entirely different type of light than Southern exposure.

Your best bet is to look at samples of the colors in your space several times throughout the day, noticing how it changes as the amount of light changes.

Explore more ideas

If you enjoyed reading this article, you can find more wall decor ideas on my blog:

11 Popular warm gray paint colors by Sherwin Williams

Best Sherwin Williams white paint color for interior trim

9 Best Benjamin Moore farmhouse paint colors

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# gray# benjamin moore# paint# color# wall

Comments / 1

Published by

AAS Interior Design | I share paint color advice with homeowners, along with tips for decorating interior walls, helping them turn their house into a place can they call 'home'.

Alexandria, MN
114 followers

More from Tonya Mickelson

Decorating with coral colors in the home

Decorating with a coral color can be a bold move – it’s a vibrant hue that instantly spices up a room. Coral comes in a wide range of intensities, from bright and lively to soft and muted, not to mention a variety of tones: orange, pink, and red.

Read full story
1 comments

Paint colors for brightening up dark bedrooms

Changing up the wall color is a popular way to brighten up a dark space, and for good reason. While people like a dark, cozy bedroom, others prefer a light and airy feel. And the wall color makes a large impact on the way we feel when entering a room.

Read full story

Interior paint colors that go with red

Because red makes such a bold statement, it can be a little tricky to pull off – but it’s definitely not impossible! Depending on how you use it in your space, it could bring lots of energy to your space, or it could evoke feelings of anger and agitation.

Read full story

Cozy bedroom paint colors that promote relaxation

What's better than coming home after a long day and curling up under the covers? Coming home to a cozy, welcoming bedroom that you love, of course!. Today, I'm sharing some of my favorite cozy bedroom paint colors that will provide the finishing touch to your sleepy-time retreat. While soft blues and light gray might be soothing, that's not what we're after here -- the colors we're looking at in this article will give you a sense of comfort and warmth.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy