"Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo": Buffalo Wild Wings admits Boneless Wings are not actually wings following lawsuit

by Tony Thompson

Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant Exterior. Photo by (Mike Mozart/flickr)

Buffalo Wild Wings, the popular American sports bar chain known for its chicken wings, has been hit with a lawsuit alleging that their boneless chicken wings do not actually contain any wings. The lawsuit, filed by lawyers in Los Angeles on behalf of a Chicago-area man, claims that the company's use of the term "wings" to describe their boneless chicken breast nuggets is false advertising.

According to the New York Times report, lawyers for the plaintiff asserted that he "believed, based on the name and description of the products, that he was receiving actual wings that had been deboned." They further argue that the plaintiff would not have ordered the boneless wings if he had known they were not actually wings.

On Buffalo Wild Wings' menu, boneless wings are described as "juicy all-white chicken" that is "lightly breaded," but does not explicitly state that they are not deboned wings.

Boneless chicken wings at Buffalo Wild Wings. Photo by (zenmasterdod/flickr)

Boneless wings or merely chicken nuggets?

"Boneless wings," despite their misleading name, are comprised of pieces or strips of chicken breast meat instead of actual wings with bones removed. The high demand for chicken wings has led to inflated prices and a scarcity of supply (after all, chickens only possess two wings). To combat this, restaurants started selling boneless wings during the Great Recession of 2008, and it has since become a widely available and favored choice, due to the ample availability of breast meat.

The lawsuit alleges that not telling consumers that boneless wings are, in fact, not wings at all, amounts to false advertising and deceptive business practices. The suit also argues that the practice of selling boneless wings instead of traditional wings was a direct effort to manipulate customers and increase profit margins.

However, there is debate as to whether Buffalo Wild Wings' description of their boneless wings as "all-white chicken" clearly indicates that the menu item is made of chicken breast portions and not actual wings.

"It's true"

USA TODAY reports that Buffalo Wild Wings refrained from comment regarding the lawsuit, instead releasing a sarcastic tweet mocking the legal action:

It’s true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo.

While the lawsuit may seem frivolous to some, it is just one example of what seems to be a growing trend in the food industry: controversies and legal action over the labeling and marketing of meat products. In 2020, a Lincoln, Nebraska man asked the city council to remove the name "boneless wings" from all menus in the city, on similar grounds that such products were not actually wings at all (he suggested they call them "saucy nugs"). Burger King has been sued in recent years over its Whopper and Impossible Whopper products, the former being accused of being smaller than advertised in pictures when served, and the latter of not being a truly vegan product because it was cooked on the same grills as meat products, which could lead to cross-contamination.

These motions and lawsuits have all, to date, failed. The current suit against Buffalo Wild Wings has also been thrown out based on a technicality, but the plaintiffs have the opportunity to refile it.

Buffalo Wild Wings has not commented on whether they plan to change their menu or marketing materials in light of the lawsuit. In the meantime, customers will have to decide for themselves whether boneless chicken nuggets can truly be considered wings.

What do you think? Is this a frivolous lawsuit or a serious issue of misleading consumers?