A hike that is out of the ordinary: discover the secrets of a road less traveled

by Tony Thompson

Entrance to Sideling Hill tunnel on the Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike. Photo by mike baker/flickr

Are you looking for an adventure that is out of the ordinary? Ready to explore something off the beaten path? If so, the Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike is a great choice. Once a part of one of the most impressive engineering feats of its time, this 13-mile stretch of America's first "super highway" is now a forgotten relic. For those looking to explore and uncover the secrets that lie along this abandoned road, read on!

A quick primer on the Pennsylvania Turnpike

The Pennsylvania Turnpike was built in the late 1930s, during the Great Depression. Created to provide faster transportation for automobiles through the mountainous central part of the state, the controlled-access highway was the first of its kind in the United States. An engineering marvel at the time, it featured seven tunnels originally intended for the defunct South Pennsylvania Railroad.

The highway was designed to be safe and efficient. The lanes were wide, the hills were gentle, and it was relatively free of curves and sharp turns. The Turnpike was an immediate success; when it opened in 1940, it quickly became a bustling highway for travelers looking for a direct route through the hilly terrain.

View of the abandoned highway lanes. Photo by the norse/flickr

Why the road is abandoned

The stretch of road that is now abandoned was once part of the mainline between Breezewood and Irwin. When originally built, the turnpike was a four-lane highway—but only two lanes through the old railroad tunnels. In the late 1960s, thirteen miles of the highway were rerouted to ease traffic congestion in the tunnels. A new stretch bypassed two tunnels—the Sideling Hill Tunnel and Rays Hill Tunnel—along with a travel plaza. Instead of going through the mountains, the new road went over them (in fact, the old Sideling Hill Tunnel runs directly under the current Pennsylvania Turnpike).

When the new section opened in 1968, these 13 miles of the original turnpike were made obsolete. Since then, nature has reclaimed much of it. Although abandoned, the road has seen additional use, such as snowplow driver training, road marker tests, and military exercises. It was also used as a set for the 2009 movie “The Road,” because it looked so post-apocalyptic.

In 2001, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission transferred the Abandoned Turnpike to the Southern Alleghenies Conservancy. An organization called Pike2Bike had been working towards turning it into a revitalized biking and walking trail. Unfortunately, after two decades of effort, little progress has been made.

Exploring the Abandoned PA Turnpike

Exploring the Abandoned Turnpike is a unique and exciting adventure that offers visitors a rare opportunity to experience a site frozen in time. With a little planning and preparation, anyone can discover the secrets of this abandoned road.

The Abandoned Turnpike is not officially open to the public but nevertheless has become a destination for hikers, explorers, and photographers. To explore it, follow these steps:

1. Plan your trip: Before heading out, make sure you have a plan in place. Decide where you want to start and end your journey, and how long you want to spend exploring.

Disclaimer: Be aware that the abandoned section of the turnpike is not maintained, so it is important to bring plenty of water, food, appropriate gear—including a light for the tunnels—and a map or GPS.

2. Choose your starting point: There are two main access points to the Abandoned Turnpike: the eastern portal and the western portal. The eastern portal is located near Breezewood, while the western portal is located south of the town of Waterfall. Depending on where you are coming from, choose the starting point that makes the most sense for you.

3. Hit the trail and explore the tunnels: Follow the access trail onto the abandoned section of the turnpike. The crumbling highway is known for its tunnels, which are now covered in graffiti and filled with echoes of the past. The tunnels are located about three miles apart and are approximately one mile long each, with the Sideling Hill tunnel being the longer of the two. Take some time to explore these tunnels and appreciate their unique atmosphere.

4. Enjoy the scenery: Take some time to enjoy the scenery and appreciate the natural beauty of the area. Try visiting in April or May when the leaves on the trees are not yet fully grown, and you can get great views of the turnpike and the Pennsylvania countryside.

5. Respect the site: Remember to leave no trace when exploring the Abandoned Turnpike. Pack out all of your trash and leave the area as you found it.

Inside an abandoned tunnel. Photo by Douglas Muth/flickr

How to get to the Abandoned PA Turnpike

The Abandoned Turnpike is located in south-central Pennsylvania, just east of the town of Breezewood. It is closed to vehicle traffic but accessible on foot or by bike. Although the Turnpike is not officially open to the public, the posted signs do not say "no trespassing," only that it is not maintained and visitors assume their own risk at the site.

The two primary access points are:

1) the western terminus, located just east of the Breezewood interchange of I-70 and I-76, at the intersection of Tannery Road and US Route 30; and

2) a parking lot on Pump Station Road, about 3 miles north of US 30, which is near the eastern terminus and the eastern end of the Sideling Hill tunnel.

There is a third way to access it: a service road called Oregon Road, at the intersection of US 30 and PA Route 915. Oregon Road runs parallel to the Abandoned Turnpike for much of its length and crosses under it near the western entrance to the Sideling Hill tunnel. There are several access points along this road.

A few FAQs

Is there a fee to explore the Pennsylvania Turnpike?

No, there is no fee to explore the Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike. The turnpike is located on public land and is free for anyone to visit. However, please note that there are no facilities or amenities.

Are there any safety concerns when exploring the Pennsylvania Turnpike?

Although the trail is relatively easy, there are still some hazards to watch out for. The road is no longer maintained and is rough and uneven in places. The tunnels are dark, have no lighting or ventilation, and can be slippery. It is important to exercise caution and be aware of your surroundings at all times. Wear sturdy shoes and bring a flashlight.

Can I bring my dog with me on the Pennsylvania Turnpike?

Yes, but dogs must be kept on a leash at all times to ensure their safety and the safety of other visitors. You should also clean up any waste your pet may produce.

The broken road. Photo by mike baker/flickr

The Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike is a fascinating and unique reminder of the past. The deserted highway offers outdoor enthusiasts and history buffs alike a memorable and rewarding experience. By following these tips and guidelines, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable adventure that is truly out of the ordinary. Grab your hiking boots, pack your backpack, and hit the "road less traveled!"

