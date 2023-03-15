Clay High baseball team beats Oakleaf Knights at Jumbo Shrimp stadium

The Clay High Blue Devils baseball team got a 6-2 win over the undefeated Oakleaf Knights Tuesday night at 121 Financial Park, home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.



Photo by Tony Salazar

The game started out with dominant pitching performances from Clay High’s Easton McMahan and Oakleaf’s Jordan Clarke. McMahan finished the night with six innings pitched with six strikeouts while only giving up four hits and two runs. Clarke finished the game with four and two-thirds innings pitched with one strikeout and three runs given up.



The first runs of the game were not scored until the bottom of the third inning with two outs. Oakleaf’s first run was scored by Jaythan Arriaga, who stole third and then advanced to home on an overthrow. Oakleaf’s second and final run of the game was courtesy of an RBI single from Antonio Diaz.



Clay’s offense struggled to score until the top of the fifth inning. With two outs and a pitching change for Oakleaf with the bases loaded, the pitcher balked on an attempt to pick off the runner on first base. Clay added two more runs on the following at-bat with a Cole Carnell single.



Clay added three more security runs in the seventh inning. Parker Lowrance got an RBI single, Josh Rouw got an RBI on a sacrifice squeeze and McMahan got an RBI single to put Clay up, 6-2. Oakleaf tried to mount a comeback in the seventh inning but relief pitcher Eli Roberts shut out the Knights' offense.

Photo by Tony Salazar



Both Clay and Oakleaf have an 8-1 record for the 2023 season. Oakleaf’s next opponent will be at home against the St. Johns Country Day Spartans on March 22. Clay’s next opponent will be at home against the Arnold Marlins on Friday night. For those who want to rewatch the game, it is currently available on the Florida Sports Broadcasting YouTube channel.