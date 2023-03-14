Fleming Island, Middleburg high school students win Clay County Athletes of the Week Award

Clay County Athletics has announced that Fleming Island wrestler Jayce Paridon and Middleburg female wrestler Cheyenne Cruce won the Clay County Athletes of the Week award for winning the State Championship.

Paridon won the 2A 132-pound State Championship as a sophomore on March 3. Paridon went 52-2 for the 2023 season and helped the Fleming Island Golden Eagles to an FHSAA 2A State runner-up finish in both dual and traditional state tournaments. Paridon defeated Deltona’s Kevin Kerns by an 8-0 major decision to claim the 2A State Championship. With Paridon being only a sophomore, the young Golden Eagle will have two more seasons to compete for a chance to repeat as a State Champion.

Photo by Clay County Athletics' Twitter

Cruce finished her season undefeated with a 39-0 record. Cruce capped off her undefeated sophomore season with a 2-0 decision over Key West’s Shannon Briggs for the 190-pound State Championship. Cruce is the first wrestler from Middleburg for both boys and girls ever to win a wrestling State Championship. Cruce is only a sophomore so she will have two more seasons to compete for another State Champion. Middleburg had a long history of not winning State Championships until these past two years. Middleburg has had two straight years with a Middleburg athletics program winning a State Title. Middleburg softball won the FHSAA State Championship in 2022 and Cruce won the individual State Title in 2023.

Photo by Clay County Athletics' Twitter

Paridon and Cruce were given an Athlete of the Week certificate and a light blue Athlete of the Week shirt by the Clay County Athletics department.