Ridgeview High baseball team scores 15 runs in win over Riverside Generals

The Ridgeview Panthers baseball team got a mercy-rule win after four innings against the Riverside Generals Wednesday night, 15-0.

Ridgeview started off the bottom of the first inning with two outs and no runners in scoring position. That would change as Ridgeview got their first run of the game after Riverside’s pitcher walked the bases loaded. The following at-bat, Thomas Glasspoole hit a single to short left field that scored three of his teammates. Douglas Langley added another RBI single for the Panthers. Xavier Harris got a two-RBI double and Billy Girgis added an RBI single to put Ridgeview up 8-0 after one inning.

Ridgeview kept adding runs in the second inning. Glasspoole and Girgis got additional hits that scored four more Ridgeview runs.

Ridgeview reached the FHSAA mercy rule in the bottom of the fourth inning. Alfredo Jiminez hit an RBI triple that scored two runners and Clayton Gulbrand got an RBI after he hit a fly ball to left field that was dropped by the left fielder.

Ridgeview’s current record of the 2023 season is 6-2. The Ridgeview baseball program has made significant improvements since 2022. They are two wins away from matching their 8-15 record with over a dozen games left to play. Ridgeview currently has six hitters who are hitting over .300 in Girgis, Jiminez, Cody Holland, Gamble Hulsberg, Harris and Gulbrand. All of Ridgeview’s pitchers have an ERA under 2.00.

Ridgeview can treat the game against Riverside as a tune-up game because they have a formidable opponent at home Friday night. The Panthers are set to play the 7-1 Columbia Tigers, whose only loss came in their home opener against the Bartram Trail Bears.