Clay County All-Coaches Teams announced for girls soccer, weightlifting

Tony Salazar

Clay County Athletics has announced the Clay County All-Coaches Teams for girls soccer and girls traditional and Olympic weightlifting.

The head coaches for every winter sport met two weeks ago to select players for First-Team, Second-Team and Honorable Mention. Listed below are the First-Team athletes for girls soccer and girls traditional and Olympic weightlifting.

Girls soccer

The Fleming Island Golden Eagles dominated the First-Team with players. The players for Fleming included keeper Macy Opp, forward Gianna Gardner, midfielder Taylor Tamares, midfielder Kaitlyn Scherer, defender Katy Tamares and defender Natalia Ramdas. Oakleaf had two soccer players in defenders Alexis Frenenhagen and Rebecah Sein nominated for the First-Team. Clay High had two players in forward Kirra Dodson and midfielder Faith Espino get selected to the First-Team. Keystone Heights forward Kiersten Shaw and Orange Park midfielder Ryanne Robinson were selected to the First-Team as well.

Girls traditional weightlifting

Clay High dominated the First-Team for traditional weightlifting with six of the 10 lifters selected from the Blue Devils. The lifters selected from Clay High were Emma Heck, Anna Shepherd, Janiyah Stevens, Annalee Harbison, Ansley Lyda and Kyleigh LaFary. Ash Piniero from Middleburg, Autumn Leviston from Fleming Island, Bradi Johnson from Fleming Island and Ivy Gunn from Oakleaf were selected to the First-Team as well.

Girls Olympic weightlifting

The All-County team for Olympic weightlifting is very similar to the traditional weightlifting team. Clay High’s Heck, Shepherd, Stevens, Harbison, Lyda and LaFary were selected to the Olympic weightlifting team as well. Piniero, Gunn, Johnson and Ania Haber from Ridgeview were selected to the First-Team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSGXA_0l9Ba2GA00
Photo byUnsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay County Athletics# Clay County Soccer# Clay County Olympic Weightlift# Clay County Traditional Weight# Clay County All County Team

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a graduate of the University of North Florida with a major in communication with a focus in journalism and a minor in sports management.

Green Cove Springs, FL
334 followers

More from Tony Salazar

Jacksonville, FL

Ridgeview High baseball team scores 15 runs in win over Riverside Generals

The Ridgeview Panthers baseball team got a mercy-rule win after four innings against the Riverside Generals Wednesday night, 15-0. Ridgeview started off the bottom of the first inning with two outs and no runners in scoring position. That would change as Ridgeview got their first run of the game after Riverside’s pitcher walked the bases loaded. The following at-bat, Thomas Glasspoole hit a single to short left field that scored three of his teammates. Douglas Langley added another RBI single for the Panthers. Xavier Harris got a two-RBI double and Billy Girgis added an RBI single to put Ridgeview up 8-0 after one inning.

Read full story
Ridgeview, WV

Clay High softball team wins close game against Ridgeview Panthers

The Clay High softball team won a close game at home against the Ridgeview Panthers Tuesday night, 3-2, courtesy of Clay’s dominant defense and a walk-off hit from Kendyll Mann.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay High softball pitcher wins Athlete of the Week Award for perfect game

Clay High softball pitcher Gabby Ellis received Clay County Athletics’ Athlete of the Week Award for the perfect game she pitched against the Orange Park Raiders on Feb. 27. A perfect game is one of the highest honors a pitcher could earn at any level of the game. A perfect game is when a pitcher along with their defense does not let anyone on the opposing team reach first base safely via hits, walks or errors. In that game against Orange Park, the Mercer signee pitched in seven innings and faced 21 batters, striking out 14 of them while Clay’s defense got the other seven outs.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County high school baseball scores for second week of 2023 season

The second week of the season was exciting for high school baseball teams across Clay County. Listed below in alphabetical order are the records of each high school from March 27- February 3.

Read full story
1 comments
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg softball team defeats Creekside as pitchers dominate matchup

The Middleburg Broncos softball team ended the Creekside Knights’ three-game undefeated win streak Thursday night by a score of 3-1. Heading into the game, the defending 5A State Champ Broncos hosted a Creekside team who outscored their opponents 26-4 in the season's first three games.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Athletics announces top high school players for winter sports

Clay County Athletics announced on their Facebook and Twitter the Clay County All-Coaches Teams for competitive boys soccer, competitive cheerleading and girls basketball Tuesday morning.

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Clay High dominates Bishop Snyder in mercy-rule win

The Clay High baseball team got a mercy-rule win after four and a half innings at home over the Bishop Snyder Cardinals Tuesday night, 12-0. In the first inning, Clay High got the first run of the game after Parker Lowrance hit a ground ball that got past the infield to score Cole Carnell. Clay added an additional run in the first inning after Josh Rouw hit a sacrifice ground ball to score Reef Johnson.

Read full story
1 comments
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg High organization requesting donations for Project Prom

Middleburg High School’s Broncos Give Back organization is looking for donations for the Clay County Project Prom at the Asbury Market Place on March 11. The non-profit Broncos Give Back organization is looking to collect gently used prom dresses and men's formal wear over the coming weeks for students needing those items for prom this spring. Broncos Give Back hopes to collaborate with all of the high schools in Clay County to have items donated, free or discounted hair appointments, accessories such as make-up and flowers and prom night dinners as giveaways for students who need it across Clay County.

Read full story
Saint Johns, FL

St. Johns Country Day baseball team defeats Bolles as game ends by mercy rule

The St. Johns Country Day Spartans baseball team mercy-ruled the Bolles Bulldogs after five innings in St. Johns 2023 home opener Wednesday night by a score of 13-2. The Spartans started the game off very slowly. Outside of Seth Alford’s RBI double in the first inning, the Spartans struggled at the plate and had multiple errors on the field that caused them to be down 2-1 after the top of the third inning. Bolles scored their first run on a sacrifice fly from Nolan Hartsell in the first inning. The last run scored by Bolles occurred in the top of the third inning after Spencer Stephens hit an RBI single. JD Hay started on the mound for the Spartans and held the dominant Bulldogs offense to two runs in three innings pitched with five strikeouts.

Read full story
1 comments
Keystone Heights, FL

Clay High baseball team wins season opener over Keystone Heights

The Clay High Blue Devils defeated the Keystone Heights Indians Tuesday night in the first game of the 2023 regular season by a score of 6-3. Heading into the game, most of the Clay High players were getting their first action at the high school level. Clay High head coach Josh Persinger talked about the youth on the team and how they performed Tuesday night.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Former Orange Park High football player makes XFL debut

Former Orange Park High School and UCF inside linebacker Terrance Plummer made his debut for the Orlando Guardians Saturday in their matchup against the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL's first game since the Covid-19 shut operations down in 2020.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay High repeats as state champion at girls weightlifting tournament

Clay County had a dominant girls weightlifting tournament at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Saturday with Clay High winning back-to-back Traditional and Olympic 2A FHSAA State Championships. Multiple girls won individual State Championships.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

High school baseball preview 2023: Top team predictions in Clay County

The 2023 FHSAA baseball regular season starts Monday. Here is a brief recap of each team’s 2022 season and how each team will look heading into 2023. In 2022, Clay High went on a playoff run for the first time since their Final-Four appearance in 2018. The senior-heavy roster made a deep run in the playoffs that ended with a 2-1 loss against the Suwannee Bulldogs in the FHSAA 4A Regional Semifinal. Clay High graduated eight of its nine starters from last season, with many of those starters playing at the next level in Alabama outfielder Max Williams, UNF pitcher Brandon Adams, FSCJ catcher Dylan Greene, FSCJ pitcher Jayden Long, Berry College pitcher Brady Greene and Point Park first basemen Josh Isenberg.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County softball season starts Monday: Top high school teams in 2023

With the 2023 FHSAA softball regular season starting next Monday, here is a brief recap of each team from last season and how each team will likely fare in 2023. The Blue Devils made a deep run into the 2022 playoffs that ended with a 4-0 loss to Deltona in the 4A FHSAA Final Four. Clay lost a lot of notable seniors Sydney Davis, Gabby Weisman, Emalee Martin and Abigail Rutledge, all of whom are playing softball at the next level. However, Mercer signee Gabby Ellis is returning for her senior season and is expected to put up MVP-like stats once again on the mound and at the plate. On the mound, Ellis had an ERA of 1.14 with a 8-6 record and 141 strikeouts. At the plate, Ellis had a batting average of .369 with 24 hits, seven RBIs, two doubles, two triples and a home run. Ellis’ dominant pitching in the playoffs was a big reason Clay High made such a deep run into the playoffs.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

High School Softball 2023 Preview: Clay County’s top hitters

The 2023 FHSAA softball regular season play officially begins on February 20 which means high school softball in Clay County is right around the corner. With the regular season starting next week, here are some of the top five returning hitters from 2022 based on last season’s statistics.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

High School Softball 2023 Preview: Clay County’s top pitchers

The 2023 FHSAA softball regular season play officially begins in Clay County on February 20. Here are some of the top five returning pitchers from 2022 based on last season’s statistics.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

High School Baseball Preview 2023: Clay County’s top returning hitters

The 2023 FHSAA baseball regular season play officially begins on February 20 which means high school baseball in Clay County is right around the corner. With the regular season starting in two weeks, here are some of the top returning hitters who had successful seasons in 2022 based on last year’s statistics.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Softball Preview: Clay High seeks another Final Four appearance

The Clay High Blue Devils’ softball team held their annual soda scrimmage Wednesday night to raise donations and a chance for the girls to play under the lights in front of their families before the season.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

High School baseball 2023: Clay County’s top returning pitchers

The 2023 FHSAA baseball regular season play officially begins on February 20 which means high school baseball in Clay County is right around the corner. With the regular season starting in two weeks, here are some of the top returning pitchers who had successful seasons in 2022.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy