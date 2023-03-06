Clay County All-Coaches Teams announced for girls soccer, weightlifting

Clay County Athletics has announced the Clay County All-Coaches Teams for girls soccer and girls traditional and Olympic weightlifting.

The head coaches for every winter sport met two weeks ago to select players for First-Team, Second-Team and Honorable Mention. Listed below are the First-Team athletes for girls soccer and girls traditional and Olympic weightlifting.

Girls soccer

The Fleming Island Golden Eagles dominated the First-Team with players. The players for Fleming included keeper Macy Opp, forward Gianna Gardner, midfielder Taylor Tamares, midfielder Kaitlyn Scherer, defender Katy Tamares and defender Natalia Ramdas. Oakleaf had two soccer players in defenders Alexis Frenenhagen and Rebecah Sein nominated for the First-Team. Clay High had two players in forward Kirra Dodson and midfielder Faith Espino get selected to the First-Team. Keystone Heights forward Kiersten Shaw and Orange Park midfielder Ryanne Robinson were selected to the First-Team as well.

Girls traditional weightlifting

Clay High dominated the First-Team for traditional weightlifting with six of the 10 lifters selected from the Blue Devils. The lifters selected from Clay High were Emma Heck, Anna Shepherd, Janiyah Stevens, Annalee Harbison, Ansley Lyda and Kyleigh LaFary. Ash Piniero from Middleburg, Autumn Leviston from Fleming Island, Bradi Johnson from Fleming Island and Ivy Gunn from Oakleaf were selected to the First-Team as well.

Girls Olympic weightlifting

The All-County team for Olympic weightlifting is very similar to the traditional weightlifting team. Clay High’s Heck, Shepherd, Stevens, Harbison, Lyda and LaFary were selected to the Olympic weightlifting team as well. Piniero, Gunn, Johnson and Ania Haber from Ridgeview were selected to the First-Team.