Clay County high school baseball scores for second week of 2023 season

The second week of the season was exciting for high school baseball teams across Clay County. Listed below in alphabetical order are the records of each high school from March 27- February 3.

Clay High Blue Devils – 2-0

Clay won two games by mercy rule as they continued their five-game undefeated win streak to start the 2023 season. Clay’s first mercy-rule win this week was at home against the Bishop Snyder Cardinals Tuesday night, 12-0. Clay got their second mercy-rule win of the week in a Georgia tournament against the Tallulah Falls Indians, 14-4

Keystone Heights Indians – 2-0

Keystone got a dominant win on the road Tuesday against the in-county rival Middleburg Broncos by a score of 9-2. On Friday, the Indians got a mercy-rule win at home against the Williston Red Devils, 13-3.

Fleming Island Golden Eagles – 2-0

Fleming Island won back-to-back low-scoring road games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Fleming Island beat Spruce Creek 2-1 on Tuesday and defeated the Bolles School, 2-0 on Wednesday.

Middleburg Broncos – 1-1

Middleburg started off the week with a disappointing loss at home to the Clay County rival Keystone Indians, 9-2. However, they got their first win of the 2023 season Friday night against the Westside Wolverines by a score of 3-2.

Oakleaf Knights – 2-0

Oakleaf continued their undefeated start to the season, adding two wins on the road during week two of the season. Oakleaf defeated the Atlantic Coast Stingrays 5-1 Wednesday night. They then dominated the traditionally good Bolles Bulldogs, 7-0 on Thursday night.

Orange Park Raiders – 3-0

Orange Park appears to have made substantial improvements from the 2022 season as the Raiders have a 5-1 record with multiple dominant wins. Orange Park’s had two mercy-rule wins over the week. The first mercy rule win of the week came on the road Tuesday as the Raiders crushed the Ed White Commanders, 17-2. The second mercy rule win of the week for the Raiders came at home Thursday night against the Englewood Rams, 10-0. Orange Park won a tight game Friday night to close out the week against the Atlantic Coast Stingrays, 6-5.

Ridgeview Panthers – 2-0

Ridgeview won a close 4-2 ball game Monday night on the road against the Fernandina Beach Pirates. Ridgeview got a mercy-rule win in Georgia against the Johnson County Trojans Friday night, 10-0. With two wins on the week, Ridgeview continues to remain undefeated on the season.