Clay High dominates Bishop Snyder in mercy-rule win

The Clay High baseball team got a mercy-rule win after four and a half innings at home over the Bishop Snyder Cardinals Tuesday night, 12-0.

In the first inning, Clay High got the first run of the game after Parker Lowrance hit a ground ball that got past the infield to score Cole Carnell. Clay added an additional run in the first inning after Josh Rouw hit a sacrifice ground ball to score Reef Johnson.

Clay added two more runs in the following inning. Carnell hit a triple into deep left-center field that scored two additional runs for the Blue Devils.

In the third inning, Clay scored their fifth run of the game after Bishop Snyder had miscommunication on a first and third play. Clay had runners on first and third with one out and the runner on third base attempted to steal. Bishop Snyder’s catcher threw the ball to the shortstop who was 10 feet in front of the bag to try and trick the third base runner into attempting to run home. However, the shortstop whiffed on the ball and Lowrance ran home untouched.

Rouw scored a second run of the inning on a passed ball at home plate. Later on in the inning, Chase Haggard hit a sacrifice ground ball to score Aidan Hampton. The following at-bat, Sean Alvers got two RBIs on a double to deep left-center field.

Clay added their final two runs in the fourth inning. Clay had the bases loaded due to line drives from Jacob Deel and Austin Szala and a walk. With the bases loaded and one out, Deel scored on a walk and Szala scored on a passed ball.

The Clay High defense played a clean game to shut out Bishop Snyder. Easton McMahan started on the mound for the Blue Devils and pitched three and two-third innings, while only allowing two hits and striking out seven batters. Nick Ranck came in for relief for one and a third innings and shut down the four batters he faced, two of those via strikeouts.

With the win over Bishop Snyder, Clay High remains undefeated with a 4-0 record on the season. Head coach Josh Persinger is proud of starting off the season 4-0.

“It's exciting being 4-0. On our end, I feel like we have done what we could do. We put the ball in play and we throw strikes,” said Persinger. “We are going up to Georgia this weekend and Georgia plays a different brand of baseball. We’ve never come back from there undefeated even during our years we went 20-5 and went to the State Championship. It would be nice to continue our win streak.”

Clay High is set to play in a tournament in Georgia on Friday. They will play Tallulah Falls on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Irwin County on Saturday at 10 a.m.