Middleburg High organization requesting donations for Project Prom

Middleburg High School’s Broncos Give Back organization is looking for donations for the Clay County Project Prom at the Asbury Market Place on March 11.

The non-profit Broncos Give Back organization is looking to collect gently used prom dresses and men's formal wear over the coming weeks for students needing those items for prom this spring. Broncos Give Back hopes to collaborate with all of the high schools in Clay County to have items donated, free or discounted hair appointments, accessories such as make-up and flowers and prom night dinners as giveaways for students who need it across Clay County.

Those who wish to donate can do so by bringing them to the Middleburg High School front office. Their address is 3570 County Road 220. For local businesses that want to help out with the event, Broncos Give Back requests that they contact Middleburg High School’s front office.

The Broncos Give Back organization was created at Middleburg High School in 2018 to help underserved students.

“We started it in August of 2018. We started at first just providing food bags each Friday for high schoolers in need. Now we offer clothing, food, hygiene items, school supplies, Christmas and graduation items,” said Middleburg High School secretary and Broncos Give Back organizer Missy Martinez. “The primary goal is to minimize the stress of students without essential items so they can concentrate on graduating.

The Clay County Project Prom event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Winn Dixie Shopping Center in Lake Asbury on Saturday, March 11.