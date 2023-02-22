Clay High baseball team wins season opener over Keystone Heights

The Clay High Blue Devils defeated the Keystone Heights Indians Tuesday night in the first game of the 2023 regular season by a score of 6-3.

Heading into the game, most of the Clay High players were getting their first action at the high school level. Clay High head coach Josh Persinger talked about the youth on the team and how they performed Tuesday night.

“Everyone asked how we would be this year and I said I don’t know. Eli Roberts was our closer last year and Aidan Hampton and Josh Rouw split time in the middle last year so I only had about one and a half full starters returning,” said Persinger. “These guys are exciting. The thing I told the guys today was make no bones about it. You came here to win and that's the ultimate goal and we did. Definitely a lot to work on in the next 24 hours before we go play Baker.”

Clay jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Clay had multiple players on base and a fly ball landed between the second baseman and the right fielder and scored Cole Carnell for the first run of the game. Later in the inning, JU commit Easton McMahan hit a line drive double that scored two more runs. Sean Alvers pitch-ran for McMahan and scored another run following two passed-balls.

McMahan started on the mound for the Blue Devils in his first start at the high school level. McMahan held the Keystone offense down for the majority of the game.

After being down 4-0, Gage Smith took the mound for the Indians and kept the Blue Devils’ offense at bay for four innings. He ended the night with four innings pitched, one earned run and four strikeouts. Keystone would get their first run in the third inning after Clay made a few errors, turning the score into a 4-1 ballgame after the third inning.

No runs were scored in the fourth inning, but the fifth inning saw plenty of action on offense. In the top of the fifth inning, Parker Lowrance led the inning off with a solo home run to put the Blue Devils up, 5-1. However, Clay High’s offense did not put additional runs on the scoreboard for the rest of the fifth inning, failing to put the game out of reach for Keystone.

Keystone scratched their way back into the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Noah Branch hit a line drive double off of McMahan that scored two more runs for the Indians. Following Branch’s hit, McMahan reached his pitch count and his first start for the Blue Devils was over. He finished the game with 4.2 innings pitched, five strikeouts, four hits given up, three runs and zero earned runs. Persinger complemented McMahan’s first outing for the Blue Devils after the game.

“He pitched good tonight. He luckily got the win but even if we didn’t take care of business and the game didn’t turn out the way we wanted, he pitched well enough for us to win. He went a little longer than I wanted. I had him at 75 pitches but he went about 80 but it's hard to take the ball out of the guy’s hand,” said Persinger.

Nick Ranck pitched in relief for the rest of the game for the Blue Devils. Ranck finished the game with 2.1 innings pitched with three strikeouts, zero runs and one hit given up.

Clay High put up one more run in the top of the seventh inning. Josh Rouw hit a double into left and advanced to third following a sacrifice bunt. Merrick Rapoza hit an RBI line drive to right field, scoring Rouw.

Clay High’s next game will be away against Baker County on Thursday. Keystone will be on the road as well for their next game as they are set to play the Bradford Tornados on Thursday.