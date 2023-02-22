Keystone Heights, FL

Clay High baseball team wins season opener over Keystone Heights

Tony Salazar

The Clay High Blue Devils defeated the Keystone Heights Indians Tuesday night in the first game of the 2023 regular season by a score of 6-3.

Heading into the game, most of the Clay High players were getting their first action at the high school level. Clay High head coach Josh Persinger talked about the youth on the team and how they performed Tuesday night.

“Everyone asked how we would be this year and I said I don’t know. Eli Roberts was our closer last year and Aidan Hampton and Josh Rouw split time in the middle last year so I only had about one and a half full starters returning,” said Persinger. “These guys are exciting. The thing I told the guys today was make no bones about it. You came here to win and that's the ultimate goal and we did. Definitely a lot to work on in the next 24 hours before we go play Baker.”

Clay jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Clay had multiple players on base and a fly ball landed between the second baseman and the right fielder and scored Cole Carnell for the first run of the game. Later in the inning, JU commit Easton McMahan hit a line drive double that scored two more runs. Sean Alvers pitch-ran for McMahan and scored another run following two passed-balls.

McMahan started on the mound for the Blue Devils in his first start at the high school level. McMahan held the Keystone offense down for the majority of the game.

After being down 4-0, Gage Smith took the mound for the Indians and kept the Blue Devils’ offense at bay for four innings. He ended the night with four innings pitched, one earned run and four strikeouts. Keystone would get their first run in the third inning after Clay made a few errors, turning the score into a 4-1 ballgame after the third inning.

No runs were scored in the fourth inning, but the fifth inning saw plenty of action on offense. In the top of the fifth inning, Parker Lowrance led the inning off with a solo home run to put the Blue Devils up, 5-1. However, Clay High’s offense did not put additional runs on the scoreboard for the rest of the fifth inning, failing to put the game out of reach for Keystone.

Keystone scratched their way back into the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Noah Branch hit a line drive double off of McMahan that scored two more runs for the Indians. Following Branch’s hit, McMahan reached his pitch count and his first start for the Blue Devils was over. He finished the game with 4.2 innings pitched, five strikeouts, four hits given up, three runs and zero earned runs. Persinger complemented McMahan’s first outing for the Blue Devils after the game.

“He pitched good tonight. He luckily got the win but even if we didn’t take care of business and the game didn’t turn out the way we wanted, he pitched well enough for us to win. He went a little longer than I wanted. I had him at 75 pitches but he went about 80 but it's hard to take the ball out of the guy’s hand,” said Persinger.

Nick Ranck pitched in relief for the rest of the game for the Blue Devils. Ranck finished the game with 2.1 innings pitched with three strikeouts, zero runs and one hit given up.

Clay High put up one more run in the top of the seventh inning. Josh Rouw hit a double into left and advanced to third following a sacrifice bunt. Merrick Rapoza hit an RBI line drive to right field, scoring Rouw.

Clay High’s next game will be away against Baker County on Thursday. Keystone will be on the road as well for their next game as they are set to play the Bradford Tornados on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkepO_0kvlbmPo00
Photo byTony Salazar

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay High Baseball# Keystone Heights Baseball# Josh Persinger# Clay County Athletics# Clay County Baseball

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a graduate of the University of North Florida with a major in communication with a focus in journalism and a minor in sports management.

Green Cove Springs, FL
327 followers

More from Tony Salazar

Middleburg, FL

Middleburg High organization requesting donations for Project Prom

Middleburg High School’s Broncos Give Back organization is looking for donations for the Clay County Project Prom at the Asbury Market Place on March 11. The non-profit Broncos Give Back organization is looking to collect gently used prom dresses and men's formal wear over the coming weeks for students needing those items for prom this spring. Broncos Give Back hopes to collaborate with all of the high schools in Clay County to have items donated, free or discounted hair appointments, accessories such as make-up and flowers and prom night dinners as giveaways for students who need it across Clay County.

Read full story
Saint Johns, FL

St. Johns Country Day baseball team defeats Bolles as game ends by mercy rule

The St. Johns Country Day Spartans baseball team mercy-ruled the Bolles Bulldogs after five innings in St. Johns 2023 home opener Wednesday night by a score of 13-2. The Spartans started the game off very slowly. Outside of Seth Alford’s RBI double in the first inning, the Spartans struggled at the plate and had multiple errors on the field that caused them to be down 2-1 after the top of the third inning. Bolles scored their first run on a sacrifice fly from Nolan Hartsell in the first inning. The last run scored by Bolles occurred in the top of the third inning after Spencer Stephens hit an RBI single. JD Hay started on the mound for the Spartans and held the dominant Bulldogs offense to two runs in three innings pitched with five strikeouts.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Former Orange Park High football player makes XFL debut

Former Orange Park High School and UCF inside linebacker Terrance Plummer made his debut for the Orlando Guardians Saturday in their matchup against the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL's first game since the Covid-19 shut operations down in 2020.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay High repeats as state champion at girls weightlifting tournament

Clay County had a dominant girls weightlifting tournament at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Saturday with Clay High winning back-to-back Traditional and Olympic 2A FHSAA State Championships. Multiple girls won individual State Championships.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

High school baseball preview 2023: Top team predictions in Clay County

The 2023 FHSAA baseball regular season starts Monday. Here is a brief recap of each team’s 2022 season and how each team will look heading into 2023. In 2022, Clay High went on a playoff run for the first time since their Final-Four appearance in 2018. The senior-heavy roster made a deep run in the playoffs that ended with a 2-1 loss against the Suwannee Bulldogs in the FHSAA 4A Regional Semifinal. Clay High graduated eight of its nine starters from last season, with many of those starters playing at the next level in Alabama outfielder Max Williams, UNF pitcher Brandon Adams, FSCJ catcher Dylan Greene, FSCJ pitcher Jayden Long, Berry College pitcher Brady Greene and Point Park first basemen Josh Isenberg.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County softball season starts Monday: Top high school teams in 2023

With the 2023 FHSAA softball regular season starting next Monday, here is a brief recap of each team from last season and how each team will likely fare in 2023. The Blue Devils made a deep run into the 2022 playoffs that ended with a 4-0 loss to Deltona in the 4A FHSAA Final Four. Clay lost a lot of notable seniors Sydney Davis, Gabby Weisman, Emalee Martin and Abigail Rutledge, all of whom are playing softball at the next level. However, Mercer signee Gabby Ellis is returning for her senior season and is expected to put up MVP-like stats once again on the mound and at the plate. On the mound, Ellis had an ERA of 1.14 with a 8-6 record and 141 strikeouts. At the plate, Ellis had a batting average of .369 with 24 hits, seven RBIs, two doubles, two triples and a home run. Ellis’ dominant pitching in the playoffs was a big reason Clay High made such a deep run into the playoffs.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

High School Softball 2023 Preview: Clay County’s top hitters

The 2023 FHSAA softball regular season play officially begins on February 20 which means high school softball in Clay County is right around the corner. With the regular season starting next week, here are some of the top five returning hitters from 2022 based on last season’s statistics.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

High School Softball 2023 Preview: Clay County’s top pitchers

The 2023 FHSAA softball regular season play officially begins in Clay County on February 20. Here are some of the top five returning pitchers from 2022 based on last season’s statistics.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

High School Baseball Preview 2023: Clay County’s top returning hitters

The 2023 FHSAA baseball regular season play officially begins on February 20 which means high school baseball in Clay County is right around the corner. With the regular season starting in two weeks, here are some of the top returning hitters who had successful seasons in 2022 based on last year’s statistics.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Softball Preview: Clay High seeks another Final Four appearance

The Clay High Blue Devils’ softball team held their annual soda scrimmage Wednesday night to raise donations and a chance for the girls to play under the lights in front of their families before the season.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

High School baseball 2023: Clay County’s top returning pitchers

The 2023 FHSAA baseball regular season play officially begins on February 20 which means high school baseball in Clay County is right around the corner. With the regular season starting in two weeks, here are some of the top returning pitchers who had successful seasons in 2022.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Lake Asbury Baptist Church pastor moving to Tennessee church

Lake Asbury Baptist Church Pastor Matt Swain announced Monday on Facebook that Sunday will be his last day preaching at LABC after eight and a half years. Swain moved to the Lake Asbury area in May of 2014 to become Lake Asbury Baptist Church’s pastor. Swain arrived with his wife Becky, his kids Ben, Drew and Rachel, and their 10-year-old outdoor cat, Grey Cat. The family moved from the little town of Mayo in Lafayette County, Florida, which is home to 1,089 people, according to the 2021 Census. Swain was excited about the new opportunity to be close to a big city.

Read full story
5 comments
Green Cove Springs, FL

Lake Asbury McDonald’s holds grand opening on Saturday

The much-anticipated McDonald's in Lake Asbury announced that its grand opening will be on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The new Mcdonald's will open at 2825 Henley Road and will have fun activities for families such as live music, raffles and big prizes for their first day open, according to the restaurant. The worldwide fast-food chain will be the first fast-food restaurant in the Lake Asbury area since Subway opened nearly two decades ago.

Read full story
1 comments
Fleming Island, FL

Fleming Island names new football head coach

The Fleming Island Golden Eagles announced on December 22 that former Bartram Trail associate head coach Chad Parker will be the new head coach of the football team. Fleming Island was searching for a new coach for roughly two weeks because Damenyum Springs stepped down after six years as head coach of the program. Parker was with the storied Bartram Trail football program for nine years and won a State Championship in 2017. Parker also learned from legendary northeast Florida high school football coach Darrell Sutherland, who stepped down after the 2022 season. Parker looks to bring Sutherland’s teachings to the program with a mix of his own style.

Read full story
1 comments
Fleming Island, FL

Former Fleming Island High football player declares for NFL draft

Former Fleming Island Golden Eagles’ linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr announced on his Twitter Tuesday evening that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker capped off his five-year career at Wake Forest with 117 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, one fumble recovery and three passes defended in the 2022 season. Smenda played his final game for Wake Forest back in his home state. Wake Forest defeated the Missouri Tigers, 27-17, in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County football recruits sign national letters of intent with colleges

With the early signing period for the 2023 football recruits starting Wednesday, multiple athletes in Clay County signed their letter of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers. Listed below are some of the athletes who have signed their letter of intent to play football at the Power-5 level.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Longtime Clay High baseball coach teaches his players ‘the Clay Way’

Clay High Blue Devils head baseball coach Josh Persinger took charge of the program in 2015 and is the longest-tenured baseball head coach in Clay County. Persinger started at Clay High School as a nervous freshman worried about the unknowns of high school in 1999. Little did he know that once he stepped through the doors of Clay High School, that school would be a more important part of his life than he could ever imagine.

Read full story
1 comments
Green Cove Springs, FL

Clay High baseball team has high expectations for 2023 season

With the FHSAA baseball season beginning in February, the Clay High School Blue Devils have been preparing for the season in the weight room and on the track for their speed training program.

Read full story
Macon, GA

Clay High softball pitcher Gabby Ellis signs with Mercer

Clay High Blue Devils softball pitcher Gabby Ellis signed her letter of intent to play college softball for the Mercer University Bears on her mother’s birthday, Monday night.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy