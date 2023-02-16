Clay County softball season starts Monday: Top high school teams in 2023

With the 2023 FHSAA softball regular season starting next Monday, here is a brief recap of each team from last season and how each team will likely fare in 2023.

Clay High Blue Devils – 2022 record, 17-12

The Blue Devils made a deep run into the 2022 playoffs that ended with a 4-0 loss to Deltona in the 4A FHSAA Final Four. Clay lost a lot of notable seniors Sydney Davis, Gabby Weisman, Emalee Martin and Abigail Rutledge, all of whom are playing softball at the next level. However, Mercer signee Gabby Ellis is returning for her senior season and is expected to put up MVP-like stats once again on the mound and at the plate. On the mound, Ellis had an ERA of 1.14 with a 8-6 record and 141 strikeouts. At the plate, Ellis had a batting average of .369 with 24 hits, seven RBIs, two doubles, two triples and a home run. Ellis’ dominant pitching in the playoffs was a big reason Clay High made such a deep run into the playoffs.

Clay High has a much younger team than last season but head coach Matt Lewis believes the team can make it to the Final Four once again. Some of the younger players to monitor for a potential breakout season in 2023 are juniors Kendyll Mann, Bailey Parker and McKinsey Bardroff.

Fleming Island Golden Eagles – 2022 record, 10-10

Fleming Island finished the 2022 season with a down-to-the-wire loss against the Chiles Timberwolves, 4-3 in the FHSAA 6A District 2 Championship game. They lost three notable seniors in SJRSC outfielder Jadyn Chesser, Converse University utility Chesney Miles and Ansley Hamilton to graduation after the 2022 season.

Despite losing three productive players from 2022, the Golden Eagles have some players returning who showed potential for the 2023 season. Some of the notable players returning are junior Ella Morris, senior and Converse University commit Alexis Bucklew and sophomores Olivia Sikes and Brooke Wilson. Morris was second to Chesser in most offensive statistics in 2022. Morris had a batting average of .411 with 23 hits, 15 RBIs, two doubles and three triples. Bucklew had a .323 batting average with 21 hits, 13 RBIs, one double and two triples. Sikes had a .327 batting average with 16 hits, 11 RBIs and a double. Wilson tied Hamilton for the most pitching appearances on the team with nine. In those nine appearances, she threw in 38.2 innings, struck out 31 batters and threw a no-hitter.

Even though Fleming Island plays in the second toughest FHSAA classification, they will be a tough team that can compete with the top competition.

Keystone Heights Indians – 2022 record, 19-10

Keystone had one of the top teams in the 2022 season that ended with a 3-2 loss to the Baldwin Indians in the FHSAA 3A Regional Championship. Keystone lost two notable players to graduation in Central Florida catcher Emma Rogel and Daytona State pitcher Madison Madison Mitzel. Some of the notable returners for the Indians are senior FAU commit Kiley Channell and juniors Alaina Kinsal, Abbie Roach, Delia Johnson and Caitlin Frampton.

In her junior season, Channell had a .404 batting average with 36 hits, 29 RBIs, seven doubles and one home run. Kinsal had a batting average of .356 with 31 hits, 21 RBIs, nine doubles and one home run. In her sophomore season, Johnson held a batting average of .302 with 19 hits, 16 RBIs, two doubles and two home runs. Frampton had a solid season on the mound for the Indians. In 17 appearances, Frampton had an ERA of 2.65 in 60.2 innings pitched with 45 strikeouts.

Even though Keystone lost two of their top players from last season, a lot of the younger players who had good seasons as underclassmen have the experience and the knowledge of what it takes to make another deep run into the playoffs. A decent number of their star players are juniors so Keystone has a two-year window to capitalize on the talent they have to potentially reach a State Championship

Middleburg Broncos – 2022 record, 20-11 (2022 FHSAA 5A State Champions)

2022 was a magical year for the Broncos that ended with them earning their first State Championship in school history with their 1-0 win over the South Lake Eagles in the 2022 FHSAA 5A State Championship. Middleburg graduated notable 2022 seniors Belle Mincey and Flagler pitcher Mallory Forrester.

Even though Middleburg lost one of the best players in Northeast Florida, Middleburg has plenty of talent returning that could push them to repeat another championship run. At the plate, Middleburg found two young stars in sophomores Kaelyn Hagan and Kerra Clarida. As a freshman on a State Championship team, Hagan finished the year with a batting average of .353 with 19 RBIs, nine doubles, five triples and two home runs. Clarida had a batting average of .329 with 22 RBIs, four doubles, two triples and a team-leading three home runs. Middleburg also retains junior pitcher and Bowling Green State commit Morgan Beckham who was in a pitching rotation with Forrester last season. In 15 appearances last year, Beckham threw in 70 innings, threw 1,240 pitches and had a 3.00 ERA. Beckham also struck out 110 out of the 307 batters she faced.

Middleburg will have another young arm to deploy this season in sophomore Lily Bennet. Bennet was the main arm as a freshman for the in-county rival Ridgeview Panthers. She pitched in every game for the Panthers last season and had a 13-5 record with a 1.66 ERA. She pitched in 118 innings, struck out 117 batters and held the opposing team’s batting average to .188. With the addition of Bennet and the return of Hagan, Clarida and Beckham, Middleburg could have another season that ends with another State Championship.

Oakleaf Knights – 2022 record, 17-8

The Oakleaf Knights had a successful season under first-year head coach Heather Han that ended with an FHSAA 7A Regional Championship loss to Lake Brantley, 5-2. Oakleaf graduated a lot of talent in Ayianna Ward, FAMU pitcher Kayla Rutledge and Purdue outfielder Khloe Banks. However, Oakleaf has an abundance of talent returning in Liberty signee Ciara Gibson, Mercer signee Mariyah Sanchez, junior Meshayla Pettaway and sophomore pitchers Charlotte Maddox and Addison Gish.

Gibson had a .476 batting average with 40 hits, 20 RBIs, five doubles, one triple and three home runs with only three strikeouts in 25 games. Sanchez finished last season with a .471 batting average with 40 hits, 27 RBIs, two doubles, three triples and three home runs. Both Sanchez and Gibson also had 15 stolen bases last season. Maddox struck out 41 hitters in 64.2 innings pitched, while only allowing 22 earned runs. Gish pitched in 20.1 innings and had an ERA of 1.35 with a 2-1 record and only four earned runs.

Oakleaf has been known in the county for a long time as a softball powerhouse. Oakleaf will have a difficult road in the playoffs because they are in one of the toughest FHSAA classifications at 7A. However, Oakleaf retains three of their top hitters from 2022 and two young pitchers who got significant playing time.

Orange Park Raiders – 2022 record, 5-18

Orange Park was a young team in 2022 that struggled throughout the season. Despite finishing last season with only five wins, Orange Park has a young trio in junior Brevard College commit Mckenna Bejarano and sophomores Zoe Pascoe and Addison Toledo.

Bejarano was the Raiders' starting pitcher and one of their best hitters last season. She pitched in 101.1 innings and struck out 97 batters on the mound and had a batting average of .411 with 23 hits, 10 RBIs and eight doubles at the plate. Pascoe had a batting average of .388 with 26 hits, 14 RBIs, six doubles and three triples. Toledo had a batting average of .381 with 16 hits, six RBIs, four doubles and a home run.

The Raiders have a trio of players who have found success at the high school level. If the Raiders want to take another step and win more games in 2023, Orange Park will need more players down the lineup to produce.

Ridgeview Panthers – 2022 record, 14-7

The Panthers had a successful season that ended with a loss in the Regional Quarterfinal to the Gulf Breeze Dolphins, 8-6. The Panthers lost two notable players from last season in FSCJ utility Natalie Foret and Lily Bennet, who transferred to the in-county rival Middleburg Broncos. Outside of losing those two, the majority of Ridgeview’s talent from last season is returning for another season. Some of the notable returners are senior Mary Girgis, junior Hannah Crosby, junior Ky Torrence and sophomore Kaniah Redding.

Girgis had a batting average of .412 with 28 hits, nine RBIs, two doubles and a triple. Crosby had a batting average of .346 with 18 hits, seven RBIs, two doubles and three triples. Torrence had a battering average of .294 with 20 hits and eight RBIs. Redding is now the main pitcher for Panthers after splitting time with Bennet in 2022. Redding had a 1.19 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 17.2 innings pitched while only giving up three earned runs.

With an off-season of training and new faces getting an opportunity to play in 2023, the Panthers are expected to take another run in the playoffs in hopes of making a deeper run.

St. Johns Country Day Spartans – 2022 record, 13-5

The Spartans had the best winning percentage of any team in Clay County and finished the season with a loss in the FHSAA 2A Regional Semifinal to Trinity Christian, 8-0. St. Johns only lost one senior in Kinley Hall to graduation after the 2022 season.

Outside of Hall, the majority of St. Johns’ production in 2022 was from underclassmen. St. Johns has six hitters from last year returning that had batting averages above .300. Sophomore Megan Jeffers at .610, sophomore Kylie Shannon at .500, senior Veronica Flynn at .526, freshman Aliya Navarro at .349, senior Anna Kemp and sophomore Gabriela Oceguera at .324 last season. These six hitters combined for 104 hits, 60 RBIs, 39 doubles, five triples and 13 home runs. Flynn was also a dominant force on the mound for the Spartans. Flynn held an 11-2 record and a 0.61 ERA with one no-hitter. She pitched in 69 total innings and struck out 106 batters while giving up only 28 hits and six earned runs.

With the amount of returning players and playing in a lower level FHSAA classification, St. Johns is expected to improve and push for a potential State Championship run.