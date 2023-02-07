High School baseball 2023: Clay County’s top returning pitchers

The 2023 FHSAA baseball regular season play officially begins on February 20 which means high school baseball in Clay County is right around the corner. With the regular season starting in two weeks, here are some of the top returning pitchers who had successful seasons in 2022.

Clay High Blue Devils -- Senior Eli Roberts

Roberts had a successful junior campaign that got recognition for the 2022 Clay County Coaches All-County Honorable Mention team. The 6-foot-2, 195 pound lefty appeared in 18 games last year, starting in two games and relieved in 16. In 28.1 innings pitched, Roberts had a 0.74 ERA with a 2-0 record and three saves. Roberts faced 179 batters and struck out 55 of them while only giving up 16 hits and three earned runs. Roberts is also a Flagler College signee and will join the Saints next season with former Clay High pitchers Dylan Faulkner and Steven Reiss.

Middleburg Broncos – Junior Austin Larson

Larson got an abundance of experience during his sophomore season. Larson appeared in 11 games and had a 1.99 ERA and a 2-3 record in the 2022 season. Larson pitched in 24.2 innings and faced 120 batters. He had 29 strikeouts, while only giving up 17 hits and seven earned runs. Based on the 2022 stats, Larson looks to be the main arm for the Broncos in 2023 after Clayton Hendry and Cody Waters graduated last spring.

Oakleaf Knights – Junior Jordan Clarke

Clarke put himself on the map last season as a dominant pitcher and hitter during his sophomore campaign which got him a nod for the 2022 Coaches All-County Second Team. Clarke appeared in nine games in 2022 and a 4-2 record with a 1.65 ERA. Clarke pitched in 42.1 innings and stuck out 45 of the 175 batters he faced. Clarke was the main arm of the Knights in 2022 and looks to be the main guy for the rest of his high school career.

Ridgeview Panthers – Senior Billy Girgis

Girgis’ success at the plate and behind the mound got him a nod for the Coaches All-County First Team in 2022. Girgis appeared in 10 games and had a 1.11 ERA and a 4-2 record. Girgis faced 171 batters and had 39 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched. Girgis allowed 37 hits and only six earned runs. Girgis signed a letter of intent to play college baseball for the FSCJ Blue Wave. Girgis will see some familiar faces at the next level because FSCJ has six players on their roster who played with and against him in high school across numerous Clay County Schools.