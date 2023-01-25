Lake Asbury Baptist Church pastor moving to Tennessee church

Lake Asbury Baptist Church Pastor Matt Swain announced Monday on Facebook that Sunday will be his last day preaching at LABC after eight and a half years.

Photo by Floyd Kirk

Swain moved to the Lake Asbury area in May of 2014 to become Lake Asbury Baptist Church’s pastor. Swain arrived with his wife Becky, his kids Ben, Drew and Rachel, and their 10-year-old outdoor cat, Grey Cat. The family moved from the little town of Mayo in Lafayette County, Florida, which is home to 1,089 people, according to the 2021 Census. Swain was excited about the new opportunity to be close to a big city.

“We drove over here through Starke and we didn’t realize how close it was to Jacksonville,” said Swain. “When God opened the door for this, it got us excited and my children did well here.”

The Swain children were excited to move to a community like Lake Asbury. Ben Swain, the oldest of the Swain children, was 13 years old at the time and was shocked to see how close everything was to his home. “There was everything I could want within 20 minutes,” said Ben Swain.

Swain got to see so many aspects of his life grow during his time at LABC and the Lake Asbury community. He got to experience substantial growth in the church since starting in 2014. He baptized hundreds of people, officiated a bunch of weddings and saw many people grow relationships with God and each other.

Matt Swain baptizing Caleb Bell, 2015 Photo by Diane Salazar

Swain was a part of many projects at LABC. He helped lead Walk Through Bethlehem, a Christmas event centered around the birth of Christ by immersing thousands of people in a realistic adaptation of Bethlehem during that time period. Swain also spread the word of God through multiple mission trips during his time with LABC.

Walk Through Bethlehem, 2018. Photo by Floyd Kirk

Matt Swain and Marc Swaethout from Shiloh Baptist on a mission trip to Uganda in 2018. Photo by JoeDonna Hutcheson's Facebook

Swain also got to see his family grow up throughout the past eight and a half years. His wife Becky was a science teacher at Green Cove Springs Junior High and Clay High School. He got to see his oldest son grow his family in Bonifay, Florida with his wife, Mary Grace Swain and his newborn son, Jude Swain. He got to see his middle child Drew Swain become a soldier in the Army who was shipped to Hawaii earlier this week and his daughter Rachel Swain become a dominant volleyball player for Lake Asbury Junior High.

Ben, Mary Grace and Jude Swain, Christmas 2022. Photo by Swain Family

Drew Swain's graduation from training, January 2023. Photo by Swain Family

Rachel Swain's volleyball pictures, 2022. Photo by Matt Swain's Facebook

Even though he enjoyed his time in Lake Asbury, Swain felt God was calling him to find a new home. Swain stayed at LABC longer than the five-year average of a pastor’s tenure at a church. Following his final time preaching at LABC, the Swain family will move to Elizabethton, Tennessee to become the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church.

Calvary Baptist Church has kept an eye on Swain since Covid-19 by watching him preach through Facebook live while everyone was in quarantine. Swain went with his family for a visit to Calvary during the 2022 Thanksgiving break and fell in love with the town.

“It looked like a postcard. There was a covered bridge and people were out on the water fly fishing. It was just beautiful,” said Swain.

Swain didn’t know for certain that they were intending to move until the second week of January. Calvary Baptist Church had a meeting of 73 people to vote on Swain becoming the pastor of their church and everyone voted yes. Swain said he is excited to meet a bunch of new faces when he gets to his new church.

“I can’t wait to get to Tennessee to meet the people. I’m a people person and I don’t know a lot of Tennessee people,” said Swain. “I moved my office stuff up there not too long ago and three boys helped me move my stuff and one of them was an offensive lineman for the University of Tennessee.”

Even though he is excited about his new opportunity, Swain said he will miss a lot of aspects of the Lake Asbury community.

“I’m going to miss the people and the relationships I’ve built during my time here,” said Swain. “I’m also going to be missing out on this McDonald’s they just opened up. I’ve been wanting one for years and they just now get one as I’m leaving. Same thing with this new Dollar General,” said Swain, jokingly.

Swain is also going to miss Grey Cat, who is currently 19 years old. The place that they are renting from will not allow animals so Grey Cat will stay with the neighbors in Lake Asbury until they buy their own home, according to Swain.