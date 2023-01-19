Lake Asbury McDonald’s holds grand opening on Saturday

The much-anticipated McDonald's in Lake Asbury announced that its grand opening will be on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The new Mcdonald's will open at 2825 Henley Road and will have fun activities for families such as live music, raffles and big prizes for their first day open, according to the restaurant. The worldwide fast-food chain will be the first fast-food restaurant in the Lake Asbury area since Subway opened nearly two decades ago.

Photo by Anthony Salazar

The new restaurant will provide Lake Asbury residents with some variety for a quick bite to eat. In the past, folks in Lake Asbury who didn’t want Subway would have to drive roughly 15 minutes to Middleburg, Green Cove Springs or Fleming Island to get fast food.

Many people have voiced their excitement about the grand opening of the new McDonald’s. One of those people is Lake Asbury Elementary School teacher Heather Wells. Wells is happy that McDonald’s is only half a mile away from her work.

“I’ve lived in the area for almost 20 years and there have been rumors about different fast-food restaurants heading out this way for as long as I’ve been here. Now that it’s finally happening, I’m looking forward to being able to stay local and grab a quick bite or a sweet tea on my way home from work,” said Wells.