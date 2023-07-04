Cocaine reportedly found at the White House

Photo by google.com

The initial test strip confirmed cocaine was found in the White House, it wouldn't be the first time illegal drugs were brought to the executive mansion, according to Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson.

A preliminary test strip on the white substance found at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue did in fact test positive for cocaine, law enforcement said late on Monday. The US Secret Service is investigating into how the substance made it into the White House.

The substance has been sent out for further testing. It came to light when a firefighter for the Washington DC department's hazardous materials team radioed: "We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride," the Washing Post first reported.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The Post that the discovery led to an elevated security alert and a brief evacuation of the executive mansion after it was found during a routine round of inspection.

Guglielmi said there is “an investigation into the cause and manner” of how the substance entered the White House. At the time, Joe Biden was at Camp David. The US president and first lady Jill Biden returned from the presidential retreat in Maryland to the White House on Tuesday morning.

An official apart of the investigation did tell the newspaper the substance was a small amount. This would not be the first time illegal drugs were brought into the White House as Snoop Dogg said he did smoke weed in the White House's bathroom and Willie Nelson smoked weed on the rooftop during the presidency of Jimmy Carter.