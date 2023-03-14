Major Bank Collapses in US History (SVB Bank)

The United States has experienced several major bank collapses throughout its history, with significant economic and social consequences. These failures have affected not only the banks themselves but also their customers, shareholders, and employees, as well as the broader economy.

Photo by Amy Jo

The Panic of 1837

The first major bank collapse in the US occurred in 1837, triggered by a speculative boom in the land and cotton markets. State-chartered banks, which had been issuing notes backed by land and cotton, began to fail as the market crashed. This led to a nationwide financial panic and a severe depression that lasted for years.

The Panic of 1907

In 1907, a financial crisis erupted in the US, caused by a stock market crash and a run on several major banks, including Knickerbocker Trust Company. The crisis was only averted when a group of wealthy bankers, led by J.P. Morgan, stepped in to provide emergency loans to stabilize the banking system. This event highlighted the need for a more centralized banking system, leading to the creation of the Federal Reserve System in 1913.

The Great Depression

The most severe bank collapse in US history occurred during the Great Depression of the 1930s. Over 9,000 banks failed between 1930 and 1933, wiping out the life savings of millions of Americans. The failure of so many banks led to a loss of confidence in the banking system and a contraction of credit, exacerbating the economic downturn.

The Savings and Loan Crisis

In the 1980s and early 1990s, the US experienced another wave of bank failures, this time focused on the savings and loan industry. The crisis was caused by a combination of factors, including lax regulation, risky lending practices, and a decline in real estate values. Over 1,000 savings and loan institutions failed, costing taxpayers over $150 billion in bailout funds.

The 2008 Financial Crisis

The most recent major bank collapse in the US occurred during the 2008 financial crisis, triggered by the collapse of the subprime mortgage market. Several large banks, including Lehman Brothers and Washington Mutual, failed or were acquired, causing widespread panic and a global recession. The crisis led to major reforms in the banking industry, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010.

Now we have Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) reportedly experiencing financial troubles. While new developments are still unfolding and we are learning more about this situation every day, it's important to recognize that this is not the first time a bank has faced a collapse. Unfortunately, it is also likely not the last.

In conclusion, bank failures have been a recurring feature of US history, with far-reaching consequences for the economy and society. While the banking industry has become more regulated over time, the possibility of bank failures remains a concern for policymakers, consumers, and investors.