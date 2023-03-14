Pasadena, CA

Crime in Pasadena, CA: A Look at the Numbers

Tonicmud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WiviY_0lIlnNIT00
Photo byAmy Jo

Crime in Pasadena, CA: A Look at the Numbers

Pasadena, California is known for its tree-lined streets, historic architecture, and cultural landmarks. However, like any city, it is not immune to crime. Here's a closer look at crime rates in Pasadena over the years.

According to data from the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, the crime rate in Pasadena has fluctuated over time. In 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, the city's overall crime rate was 2,759 per 100,000 residents. This was a 4.4% decrease from the previous year and a 29.7% decrease from 10 years earlier in 2010.

In terms of specific crimes, the UCR data for 2019 showed that the city's violent crime rate was 339 per 100,000 residents, which was a decrease of 8.1% from the previous year. Property crime, which includes offenses such as burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft, had a rate of 2,420 per 100,000 residents, a decrease of 3.8% from the previous year.

While these statistics show a downward trend in crime rates, it's important to note that crime rates can vary from year to year and that these statistics are only one way to measure safety in a community. Other factors such as population density, economic conditions, and community policing efforts can also affect crime rates.

Despite the fluctuations in crime rates, the Pasadena Police Department has taken a proactive approach to combatting crime in the city. One initiative is the Community Police Academy, a program that offers residents an inside look at the operations of the police department and ways to stay safe in their communities. Additionally, the department has implemented various community policing programs to help build trust between residents and law enforcement.

It's understandable to feel scared or concerned when we see reports of crime in our own city, but it's important to remember that not all crimes are equal in terms of severity, and not all crimes happen in every location.

While it's important to take precautions to stay safe, it's also important to keep things in perspective. Crime rates can vary significantly even within a single city, and some areas may be safer than others. It can be helpful to stay informed about crime trends in our own communities and take steps to protect ourselves and our property.

It's also worth noting that while crime is a concern, it's not the only factor that affects our safety and well-being. Other factors, like access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities, also play a role in creating a safe and thriving community.

It's natural to be concerned about crime, but it's important to not let fear and anxiety take over. By staying informed, taking precautions, and working together to create a safer community, we can help ensure our safety and the safety of those around us.

In conclusion, while crime is present in any city, the crime rate in Pasadena has shown a decrease in recent years. The Pasadena Police Department's community policing efforts have also helped foster positive relationships between residents and law enforcement, contributing to the city's overall safety.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# FBIs Uniform Crime Reporting# Pasadena Ca crime report# Crime in Los Angeles# Murder Rates in Los Angeles ar# crime rates historically

Comments / 0

Published by

Hi there I do all sorts of things on this page, videos, articles, any topic. You will never know what to expect from me.

Los Angeles, CA
3K followers

More from Tonicmud

The Post Mate Robots are Thriving

Delivery robots are no longer science fiction. In fact, they are already in use in various cities around the world, including the little robots operated by Postmates, which are used to deliver food to customers in West Hollywood. Here's what we know about these little robots:

Read full story

The Surprising Connection Between Shih Tzus and Wolves

Did you know that your cute and fluffy Shih Tzu is actually a distant relative of wolves? Despite their small size and lapdog reputation, Shih Tzus are one of the breeds that are genetically closest to their wild ancestor.

Read full story

Major Bank Collapses in US History (SVB Bank)

The United States has experienced several major bank collapses throughout its history, with significant economic and social consequences. These failures have affected not only the banks themselves but also their customers, shareholders, and employees, as well as the broader economy.

Read full story
Alaska State

The Willow Project Drilling For Oil In Alaska

Proposed Willow Project Faces Opposition over Environmental and Social Concerns. ConocoPhillips, a multinational energy corporation, has proposed the Willow Project, which involves drilling for oil and gas in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A). The project has faced opposition from environmental groups, indigenous communities, and some politicians due to concerns about its potential impact on the local environment and indigenous communities.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

The Pasadena Rose Bowl Generates over $200 Million

The Rose Bowl: A Historic Venue with a Rich Legacy. The Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, is an iconic venue with a rich legacy of hosting some of the most important sporting and entertainment events in history. Here's a closer look at the Rose Bowl's fascinating story:

Read full story
New York City, NY

Trump Built His Empire

Donald Trump's Path to Becoming a Businessman: From Real Estate Mogul to Reality TV Star. Donald Trump's name is synonymous with luxury real estate, high-end hotels, and reality TV shows. But how did he become the business mogul that we know today? Here's a look at the path that led Donald Trump to become one of the most recognizable and controversial figures in the business world.

Read full story
51 comments

Cristiano Ronaldo: The Early Years

Cristiano Ronaldo may be known as one of the greatest football players of all time, but before he became a household name, he was just a young boy growing up in Madeira, Portugal.

Read full story
Pasadena, CA

The 710 Freeway Extension: Will It Save or Sink Pasadena

"The Controversial 710 Freeway Extension: What You Need to Know" Subheading: "Community Groups and Environmental Advocates Oppose the Project, Citing Concerns About Traffic, Pollution, and Displacement, so who is right and who is wrong?"

Read full story
8 comments

10 Women Who Changed the World: From Science to Politics

"10 Women Who Changed the World: From Science to Politics" March is Women's History Month, a time to celebrate the contributions of women throughout history. In honor of this occasion, we are highlighting 10 remarkable women who have changed the world through their groundbreaking work in science, politics, and advocacy.

Read full story

Antarctica: The Frozen Continent at the Bottom of the World

Antarctica: The Frozen Continent at the Bottom of the World. Antarctica is the southernmost continent on Earth, located at the South Pole. It is the fifth largest continent in terms of land area, and is the only continent without a permanent human population. Instead, it is home to a diverse array of wildlife and plant life, including penguins, seals, whales, and krill.

Read full story

A Look at Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo: The Phenomenon of Modern Football. Cristiano Ronaldo is a name that is synonymous with football. He is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, and his impact on the sport cannot be overstated. From his early beginnings in Portugal to his record-breaking transfers and international success, Ronaldo has left an indelible mark on football and sports history.

Read full story

LeBron James: The Million Dollar Businessman

LeBron James is not only one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but he is also a savvy businessman. Over the years, he has invested in several companies and launched his own ventures, earning him a reputation as a shrewd entrepreneur.

Read full story

The First Car Ever Made in the 1800's

In the late 1800s, a German engineer named Karl Benz was working on a new invention that would change the world forever: the automobile. After years of designing and building prototypes, Benz finally unveiled his first automobile to the public in 1885.

Read full story

The Tech Takeover: How Technology is Revolutionizing Politics

The Impact of Technology on Politics: How Technology is Changing Political Campaigns and Voter Behavior. Technology has become an increasingly important factor in politics, transforming the way political campaigns are conducted and influencing the behavior of voters. The rise of social media, data analytics, and other technological innovations have had a profound impact on the relationship between citizens and government. In this article, we will explore the ways in which technology has changed political campaigns, voter behavior, and the political landscape in general.

Read full story

Exploring the Titanic's Past and Present

The sinking of the Titanic on April 15, 1912, sent shockwaves around the world. The loss of more than 1,500 lives was a tragedy that would have far-reaching consequences for the families of the victims and for the future of maritime safety.

Read full story
1 comments

A Peak Into Barrack Obama's Life

Barack Obama is a man who has lived a remarkable life, and his journey from his childhood to becoming the President of the United States is a story worth telling. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1961, Obama was the son of a Kenyan father and an American mother. He spent most of his childhood in Hawaii, where he developed an interest in basketball and writing. He attended the Punahou School, where he excelled academically and became involved in student politics.

Read full story
12 comments

A Woman Helped Create The First Motor vehicle

Bertha Benz was not just any woman of her time. She was a woman of exceptional talent, intelligence, and determination, who went on to become one of the most important figures in the history of the automobile industry.

Read full story

Donald Trump's Climate Change Tweets: Let's Look at the Facts

Donald Trump's Tweets on Climate Change and Global Warming: A Look at the Facts. In recent years, climate change has become an increasingly contentious issue, with some politicians and public figures questioning the scientific consensus on the topic. One of the most prominent skeptics of climate change is former President Donald Trump, who has made a number of controversial statements on the topic via his Twitter account. Here are six examples of Trump's tweets about climate change and global warming, along with some context and analysis.

Read full story
1 comments

The Rise of Populism: Populist Movements Have Gained Traction

Populism has been on the rise in recent years, both in the United States and around the world. It is a political ideology that emphasizes the needs and concerns of ordinary people over those of the elite or establishment. Populist movements often portray themselves as speaking for the "silent majority" or the forgotten working class, and seek to challenge the status quo by championing policies that are often at odds with those of traditional political parties.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy