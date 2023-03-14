Photo by Amy Jo

Crime in Pasadena, CA: A Look at the Numbers

Pasadena, California is known for its tree-lined streets, historic architecture, and cultural landmarks. However, like any city, it is not immune to crime. Here's a closer look at crime rates in Pasadena over the years.

According to data from the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, the crime rate in Pasadena has fluctuated over time. In 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, the city's overall crime rate was 2,759 per 100,000 residents. This was a 4.4% decrease from the previous year and a 29.7% decrease from 10 years earlier in 2010.

In terms of specific crimes, the UCR data for 2019 showed that the city's violent crime rate was 339 per 100,000 residents, which was a decrease of 8.1% from the previous year. Property crime, which includes offenses such as burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft, had a rate of 2,420 per 100,000 residents, a decrease of 3.8% from the previous year.

While these statistics show a downward trend in crime rates, it's important to note that crime rates can vary from year to year and that these statistics are only one way to measure safety in a community. Other factors such as population density, economic conditions, and community policing efforts can also affect crime rates.

Despite the fluctuations in crime rates, the Pasadena Police Department has taken a proactive approach to combatting crime in the city. One initiative is the Community Police Academy, a program that offers residents an inside look at the operations of the police department and ways to stay safe in their communities. Additionally, the department has implemented various community policing programs to help build trust between residents and law enforcement.

It's understandable to feel scared or concerned when we see reports of crime in our own city, but it's important to remember that not all crimes are equal in terms of severity, and not all crimes happen in every location.

While it's important to take precautions to stay safe, it's also important to keep things in perspective. Crime rates can vary significantly even within a single city, and some areas may be safer than others. It can be helpful to stay informed about crime trends in our own communities and take steps to protect ourselves and our property.

It's also worth noting that while crime is a concern, it's not the only factor that affects our safety and well-being. Other factors, like access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities, also play a role in creating a safe and thriving community.

It's natural to be concerned about crime, but it's important to not let fear and anxiety take over. By staying informed, taking precautions, and working together to create a safer community, we can help ensure our safety and the safety of those around us.

In conclusion, while crime is present in any city, the crime rate in Pasadena has shown a decrease in recent years. The Pasadena Police Department's community policing efforts have also helped foster positive relationships between residents and law enforcement, contributing to the city's overall safety.