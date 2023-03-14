Trump Built His Empire

Donald Trump's Path to Becoming a Businessman: From Real Estate Mogul to Reality TV Star

Photo by Amy Jo

Donald Trump's name is synonymous with luxury real estate, high-end hotels, and reality TV shows. But how did he become the business mogul that we know today? Here's a look at the path that led Donald Trump to become one of the most recognizable and controversial figures in the business world.

Family Business

Donald Trump's path to becoming a businessman began with his family's real estate business. His father, Fred Trump, was a successful developer in New York City, and Donald started working for the family business while he was still in college. He quickly became involved in major real estate projects, including the development of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan, which was his first major success as a developer.

Real Estate Ventures

After completing his undergraduate degree in economics at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, Trump joined his father's company, the Trump Organization. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Trump continued to build his real estate empire, acquiring and developing properties throughout New York City and beyond. He became known for his flamboyant personality and his willingness to take risks, which sometimes paid off but also led to a number of high-profile failures and bankruptcies.(https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/08/business/donald-trump-business.html)

One of Trump's most famous real estate projects was the Trump Tower, a 58-story skyscraper located in Midtown Manhattan that features luxury apartments, retail space, and a public atrium. Trump also acquired a number of other high-profile properties, including the Plaza Hotel in New York City and the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, which he turned into a private club.

Other Business Ventures

In addition to his real estate ventures, Trump also became involved in a variety of other business ventures. He acquired and developed a number of casinos and hotels, including the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, which was later sold and renamed the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Trump also launched a line of menswear and fragrances, and he became a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, hosting the reality television show "The Apprentice" from 2004 to 2015.(https://www.forbes.com/sites/danalexander/2016/03/03/inside-trumps-empire-a-sprawling-business-juggernaut/?sh=119eb8815e5c)

Controversies and Legal Troubles

Despite his success as a businessman, Trump's financial dealings have also been the subject of controversy and legal scrutiny. He has faced allegations of fraud and mismanagement in connection with some of his real estate projects, and his tax returns have been the subject of intense speculation and investigation.

Trump's involvement in politics and his presidency have also been the subject of significant controversy, including his controversial policies on immigration and his impeachment by the House of Representatives in 2019.

Conclusion

Donald Trump's path to becoming a businessman was shaped by his family's real estate business and his own ambition and willingness to take risks. Despite his successes, his financial dealings and controversial public persona have also made him one of the most divisive figures in the business world. Whether you see him as a brilliant entrepreneur or a controversial public figure, there's no denying that Donald Trump's impact on the business world and popular culture has been significant.

