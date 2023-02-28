Donald Trump's Climate Change Tweets: Let's Look at the Facts

Donald Trump's Tweets on Climate Change and Global Warming: A Look at the Facts

Concept Photo by Amy Allen

In recent years, climate change has become an increasingly contentious issue, with some politicians and public figures questioning the scientific consensus on the topic. One of the most prominent skeptics of climate change is former President Donald Trump, who has made a number of controversial statements on the topic via his Twitter account. Here are six examples of Trump's tweets about climate change and global warming, along with some context and analysis.

"It's really cold outside, they are calling it a major freeze, weeks ahead of normal. Man, we could use a big fat dose of global warming!" - 19 Oct 2015

This tweet from October 2015 reflects a common misunderstanding of the difference between weather and climate. Weather refers to short-term conditions, such as temperature and precipitation, while climate refers to long-term patterns and trends. Just because it is cold outside on a particular day does not mean that global warming is not happening. In fact, scientists have found that global temperatures have been steadily increasing over the past century, and that this trend is largely driven by human activities, such as the burning of fossil fuels.

2. "This very expensive GLOBAL WARMING bullshit has got to stop. Our planet is freezing, record low temps, and our GW scientists are stuck in ice." - 2 Jan 2014

Climate Photo by Amy Allen

This tweet from January 2014 contains a number of inaccuracies. For one, it is not true that the planet is "freezing" - in fact, global temperatures have been rising steadily over the past several decades. Additionally, Trump's reference to "GW scientists" being "stuck in ice" appears to be a reference to an incident in which a group of researchers became temporarily stuck in ice while studying the effects of climate change in Antarctica. However, this incident was not evidence that climate change is not happening, but rather a demonstration of the difficulties of conducting research in remote and challenging environments.

3. "This is the coldest weather in the history of the world. It's freezing outside, where the hell is global warming?" - 29 Jan 2014

This tweet from January 2014, like the first example, reflects a misunderstanding of the difference between weather and climate. While it may be cold outside on a particular day, this does not mean that global warming is not happening. In fact, as noted earlier, global temperatures have been rising steadily over the past several decades, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

4. "Snowing in Texas and Louisiana, record setting freezing temperatures throughout the country and beyond. Global warming is an expensive hoax!" - 29 Jan 2014

Texas Tweet Photo by Amy Allen

This tweet from January 2014, like the second example, contains a number of inaccuracies. For one, it is not true that global warming is a "hoax" - in fact, it is supported by an overwhelming body of scientific evidence. Additionally, the fact that it is cold in a particular region at a particular time does not disprove the existence of global warming. Rather, it is important to look at long-term trends in global temperatures in order to understand the effects of climate change.

5. "It’s really cold outside, they are calling it a major freeze, weeks ahead of normal. Man, we could use a big fat dose of global warming!" - 2 Jan 2018

Global Photo by Amy Allen

This tweet from January 2018, like the first and third examples, reflects a misunderstanding of the difference between weather and climate. While it may be cold outside on a particular day, this does not mean that global warming is not happening. In fact, global temperatures have continued to rise over the past several decades, despite occasional cold snaps in some regions. This tweet also underscores the importance of using accurate language when discussing climate change. Referring to global warming as a "big fat dose" trivializes the seriousness of the issue and fails to acknowledge the risks that climate change poses to the planet.

6. "In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!" - 28 Dec 2017

This tweet from December 2017, like the second and fourth examples, contains a number of inaccuracies. For one, it is not true that the United States was going to spend trillions of dollars to protect against climate change - while there are certainly costs associated with transitioning to a low-carbon economy, many economists argue that these costs are far outweighed by the potential benefits of avoiding the worst effects of climate change. Additionally, referring to global warming as "good old" trivializes the seriousness of the issue and suggests a lack of understanding of the risks that climate change poses to the planet.

In conclusion, these tweets from Donald Trump reflect a number of common misunderstandings and inaccuracies about climate change and global warming. While it is certainly legitimate to debate the best policies for addressing this complex issue, it is important to do so based on accurate information and an understanding of the scientific consensus on the topic. As the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change, it will be essential to work together in order to find effective and sustainable solutions for protecting the planet and its inhabitants.