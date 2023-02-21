The Oldest Freeway In California

The Oldest Freeway Photo by Amy Allen

The Arroyo Seco Parkway, also known as the Pasadena Freeway, is a historic highway located in the western United States that connects Los Angeles to Pasadena. The highway was built in the 1930s and was the first limited-access, four-lane divided highway in California and the first highway in the western United States to have an adjacent parkway.

Construction of the Arroyo Seco Parkway began in 1938 and was completed in 1940, making it one of the earliest examples of a modern freeway in the country. The highway was designed to provide a fast, convenient connection between Los Angeles and Pasadena, reducing travel time from over an hour to just 20 minutes.

The design of the Arroyo Seco Parkway was innovative for its time, featuring wide medians and scenic overlooks that provided a park-like atmosphere for drivers. The highway was also designed to minimize impact on the natural surroundings, with bridges and underpasses built to allow wildlife to cross the road safely.

The construction of the Arroyo Seco Parkway was made possible through the efforts of a number of important individuals, including the highway's chief engineer, Earle D. Parsons. Parsons was responsible for overseeing the construction of the highway and was known for his commitment to making sure that the road was not only functional, but also aesthetically pleasing.

Despite its significance, the Arroyo Seco Parkway has faced many challenges over the years. In the 1960s, the highway was expanded to accommodate increased traffic, but this expansion led to increased noise and air pollution, which has been a source of concern for many residents in the area.

In recent years, efforts have been made to preserve the historic character of the Arroyo Seco Parkway and to reduce its impact on the surrounding environment. This has included the construction of noise barriers and the planting of vegetation to help absorb sound and improve air quality.

In conclusion, the Arroyo Seco Parkway is a landmark in the history of American highways. Its innovative design and commitment to minimizing its impact on the environment set it apart from other highways of its time and make it an important part of California's transportation history.