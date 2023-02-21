Pasadena, CA

The Oldest Freeway In California

Tonicmud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URpQO_0kuwQov900
The Oldest FreewayPhoto byAmy Allen

The Arroyo Seco Parkway, also known as the Pasadena Freeway, is a historic highway located in the western United States that connects Los Angeles to Pasadena. The highway was built in the 1930s and was the first limited-access, four-lane divided highway in California and the first highway in the western United States to have an adjacent parkway.

Construction of the Arroyo Seco Parkway began in 1938 and was completed in 1940, making it one of the earliest examples of a modern freeway in the country. The highway was designed to provide a fast, convenient connection between Los Angeles and Pasadena, reducing travel time from over an hour to just 20 minutes.

The design of the Arroyo Seco Parkway was innovative for its time, featuring wide medians and scenic overlooks that provided a park-like atmosphere for drivers. The highway was also designed to minimize impact on the natural surroundings, with bridges and underpasses built to allow wildlife to cross the road safely.

The construction of the Arroyo Seco Parkway was made possible through the efforts of a number of important individuals, including the highway's chief engineer, Earle D. Parsons. Parsons was responsible for overseeing the construction of the highway and was known for his commitment to making sure that the road was not only functional, but also aesthetically pleasing.

Despite its significance, the Arroyo Seco Parkway has faced many challenges over the years. In the 1960s, the highway was expanded to accommodate increased traffic, but this expansion led to increased noise and air pollution, which has been a source of concern for many residents in the area.

In recent years, efforts have been made to preserve the historic character of the Arroyo Seco Parkway and to reduce its impact on the surrounding environment. This has included the construction of noise barriers and the planting of vegetation to help absorb sound and improve air quality.

In conclusion, the Arroyo Seco Parkway is a landmark in the history of American highways. Its innovative design and commitment to minimizing its impact on the environment set it apart from other highways of its time and make it an important part of California's transportation history.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Arroyo Seco Parkway# historic highways# history with traffic and los a# Pasadena California highway cr# the oldest freeway in Californ

Comments / 15

Published by

Hi there I do all sorts of things on this page, videos, articles, any topic. You will never know what to expect from me.

Los Angeles, CA
3K followers

More from Tonicmud

The Rise of Populism: Populist Movements Have Gained Traction

Populism has been on the rise in recent years, both in the United States and around the world. It is a political ideology that emphasizes the needs and concerns of ordinary people over those of the elite or establishment. Populist movements often portray themselves as speaking for the "silent majority" or the forgotten working class, and seek to challenge the status quo by championing policies that are often at odds with those of traditional political parties.

Read full story

Netflix: A Journey From DVD Rentals to Global Giants

Netflix: A Journey from DVD Rentals to Global Streaming Giant. Netflix is a name synonymous with entertainment and innovation in the digital age. The company has come a long way since its founding in 1997, evolving from a small DVD rental-by-mail service to a global streaming giant. In this essay, we will take a closer look at Netflix's early years and the journey that took the company from an idea on paper to a reality that has changed the media landscape forever.

Read full story

The Birth Of Yoga Pant's

The Rise of Yoga Pants: From Athletic Wear to Fashion Statement. Yoga pants are a staple in every woman’s wardrobe today, but they have a history that goes back to the late 1990s. Back then, yoga was gaining popularity in the Western world, and with it, a demand for comfortable and flexible clothing. The traditional Indian attire that yoga practitioners used was not well-suited for the Western world, and so, the first pair of yoga pants was created.

Read full story
1 comments

Melania Trump Through Out The Years and Now

Melania Trump: The First Lady’s Impact on the White House and Beyond. Melania Trump, the wife of former US President Donald Trump, served as the First Lady of the United States from 2017 to 2021. During her time in the White House, she focused on a variety of issues and initiatives, ranging from child welfare to education, healthcare, and military families.

Read full story
122 comments

Saving Every Drop: The Benefits of Rainwater Harvesting

Rainwater harvesting is becoming increasingly popular as people recognize the importance of conserving water and reducing their environmental impact. Collecting rainwater can also save you money on your water bill and provide a source of water for your garden or other uses. Once you've collected rainwater, here are 10 things you can do with it:

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Snow in Los Angeles: The Science Behind a Rare Phenomenon

Snow in Los Angeles: The Science Behind a Rare Phenomenon. Los Angeles is known for its sunny weather, palm trees, and beaches, but every once in a while, the city gets covered in a blanket of white. Snow in Los Angeles is a rare and exciting event that captures the attention of residents and visitors alike. But what exactly causes snow to fall in a place known for its mild climate? Let's take a closer look at the science behind this rare phenomenon.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Snowfall: Historical Trends Since The Year 1877

Los Angeles Snowfall: Historical Trends and the Role of the National Weather Service. Los Angeles may be known for its sunny beaches and mild climate, but the city has seen its fair share of snow over the years. One of the earliest records of snowfall in Los Angeles dates back to the year 1877, when the National Weather Service (NWS) began keeping weather records in the city. Since then, snowfall has been a rare but notable event in some areas of the city, especially at higher elevations.

Read full story
1 comments

The Role of Money in Politics: An Overview for the Concerned Citizen

The Role of Money in Politics: An Overview for the Concerned Citizen. Money has long played a significant role in politics, and in recent years, the influence of wealthy donors and special interest groups has come under increasing scrutiny. With the cost of political campaigns growing exponentially, it's important to understand how money is raised and spent in the political process, as well as the impact of campaign finance laws and Supreme Court decisions.

Read full story

Climate Change and Politics

Climate change has become a major political issue in recent years, with governments around the world grappling with how to mitigate its effects and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The debate over climate change is often contentious, with some politicians denying its existence or downplaying its significance, while others are calling for immediate and dramatic action.

Read full story
3 comments

Growing Facebook

The Rise of Facebook: A Story of Innovation and Perseverance. Facebook is one of the largest and most well-known social media platforms in the world today, with over 2.7 billion active users as of 2021. But it wasn't always this way. In the beginning, Facebook was just a simple idea, born from the mind of a college student named Mark Zuckerberg.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

The Cost of Inaction: California's Endless Spending on Homelessness

California is known for its sunny beaches, breathtaking landscapes, and Hollywood stars, but it's also known for its persistent homelessness problem. In recent years, California has spent billions of dollars on homelessness, yet the problem seems to have only gotten worse. Some have begun to question whether the money is being well spent.

Read full story
134 comments

A Small Background On Joe Biden

Joseph Biden, 46th President of the United States, is a lifelong public servant with a long and storied political career. Biden was born on November 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Biden attended the University of Delaware, where he received a bachelor's degree in history and political science.

Read full story
306 comments

The Story Of Alcatraz Island

Alcatraz Island, located in the San Francisco Bay, has a rich and infamous history as a maximum-security prison. The prison was in operation from 1934 to 1963 and was home to some of the most notorious criminals in American history, including Al Capone and Robert Stroud, the "Birdman of Alcatraz".

Read full story
1 comments

Streaming Ahead: The Rise of Hulu from Concept to Reality

"Streaming Ahead: The Rise of Hulu from Concept to Reality" Hulu, the popular streaming service, has come a long way since its inception in 2007. It all started with the idea of providing consumers with a way to watch TV shows and movies online, and has since evolved into a leading platform that offers a vast selection of content to its subscribers. In this essay, we will explore the early days of Hulu, how the concept was brought to life, and the challenges the company faced along the way.

Read full story
2 comments

Remembering the Baby Mammoths: A Look Back at a Fascinating Discovery

Lyuba, also known as the "Baby Lyuba" or "Ljuba" was discovered in May 2007, by reindeer herders in the Yamal Peninsula of Siberia. The remains of the woolly mammoth were exceptionally well-preserved, with its skin, fur, and even its eyelashes still intact. Scientists were able to study the remains and determined that Lyuba was a female mammoth that died at the young age of one month. Analysis of her stomach contents revealed that her last meal was mostly ferns.

Read full story
5 comments

The U.S. Debt Ceiling Means Nothing

The debt ceiling. It's a term that we hear a lot in the news, especially during times of political crisis. It's a term that's often used to strike fear into the hearts of ordinary Americans. But does it really have that much of an impact on our day-to-day lives? In this essay, I'm going to argue that it doesn't.

Read full story
62 comments

The Rise and Fall of Kanye West: A Story of Fame, Genius, and Controversy

The Rise and Fall of Kanye West: A Story of Fame, Genius, and Controversy. Kanye West is one of the most well-known and polarizing figures in the music industry. He rose to fame in the early 2000s with his innovative production and bold, unapologetic lyrics. Over the years, he has released a string of critically acclaimed albums and become one of the biggest names in music. But his career has also been marked by controversy, and in recent years, he has become increasingly known for his erratic behavior and public statements.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Billionaires Of Los Angeles

The Billionaires of Los Angeles: A Look at the City's Wealthiest Residents. Los Angeles is known for its glitz and glamour, and nowhere is this more evident than in the staggering wealth of its residents. According to Forbes, there are over 50 billionaires living in the Los Angeles area, making it one of the cities with the highest concentration of billionaires in the United States. These billionaires come from a variety of backgrounds and industries, and their immense wealth has a significant impact on the city and its residents.

Read full story

Unleashing the Charm: A Guide to the Golden Doodle Dog Breed

The Golden Doodle: The Perfect Companion for Your Morning Coffee. As you sit down with your morning cup of coffee, have you ever considered adding a four-legged friend to your daily routine? If so, you might want to consider the Golden Doodle. This hybrid breed, created by crossing a Golden Retriever with a Poodle, is known for its friendly and outgoing personality, making it the perfect companion for your morning coffee.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy