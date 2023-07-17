Shocking Twist: DeSantis' Media Strategy Shifts as Donors Panic

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is underperforming.

He is struggling to close the gap on former President Donald Trump ahead of the Republican primaries. With only seven weeks into his 2024 campaign for the WhiteHouse, DeSantis' team is already looking for a potential media strategy reset as some top donors panic about the campaign's direction.

DeSantis officially entered the campaign in May. He was seen to have the strongest chance of unseating the former president for the GOP nomination in some more established Republican donor circles.

Fundraising King

Since then, DeSantis has raised an impressive $20 million in the second quarter. This marks one of the most remarkable fundraisers in Republican Primaries.

But despite his well-funded campaign, DeSantis has remained in Trump's shadow in national polls and a slew of early campaign setbacks.

DeSantis' disadvantage has increased to about 30 points since he entered the race formally in May. His team has been debating a change in media strategy amid that sluggish start.

The Florida governor has largely avoided liberal media outlets. According to sources, he has instead stuck to platforms like FoxNews and conservative news media, a trend that has caught the attention of Trump and his team.

Other candidates have regularly appeared on CNN and MSNBC as part of their White House campaigns. Trump has appeared on several CNN interviews, while DeSantis narrowly focused on one part of the voting body, hyper-conservatives.

Multiple sources claim this is about to change since the governor's administration is leaning toward having DeSantis start appearing in town hall meetings and major network interviews.

DeSantis' team reportedly advised the governor to change his approach recently as Trump and his team continued to criticize the governor for avoiding more challenging interviews.

