Trump Admits One Shocking Truth About DeSantis

Toni Koraza

Photo byPhoto 83396171 © Paul Hakimata | Dreamstime.com

Former President Donald Trump stated that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was "probably" his strongest rival for the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump and DeSantis have been clashing over everything and anything lately. It seems like Trump might face DeSantis in Republican primaries.

"I would say probably so, but you never know what happens. It could change. I think we're not going to have much of a challenge," Trump said.

Even though Trump claimed there was "no hostility" between them and that he had last spoken to DeSantis a couple of months ago, he didn't miss the chance to poke fun at the Florida Republican.

Trump has started crafting insulting nicknames for DeSantis, including "Ron DeSactamonius," and even "Shutdown Ron." Trump denies calling DeSantis "Meatball Ron."

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis has banned Trump supporters from visiting his book launch and has taken the classic path of someone planning to announce his presidential run.

Trump has more to say about DeSantis

Trump also said he was disappointed by many Republicans he once lauded or worked with. He also said he should not have endorsed DeSantis in his gubernatorial bid.

"It's just that I think it's strange," Trump said. "Because he was out of politics. He was dead. And, you know, I don't think it's nice. I'm a very loyal person. So I don't understand disloyalty. I really don't. But you see it. You do see disloyalty in politics."

Trump compared DeSantis to Utah's Sen. Mitt Romney, who has fallen out with Trump supporters across the country.

"He was very very bad on ethanol," the former president said of DeSantis. "He fought it all the way. And he also fought against Social Security."

During his speech in Davenport, Iowa, Trump exuded confidence and asserted that no one had done more for farmers than he has.

"How could a farmer vote against me?" Trump said. "... How the hell would I lose Iowa? How is that possible?"

What do you think about the rift between Trump and DeSantis?

Comments / 18

