Florida Shocks The Nation With Another Book Banning Spree

Restricting knowledge has to be one of the most dangerous things you can do to a country.

The Catholic Inquisition tried to ban science, forcing everyone to believe the Earth was flat. Then we refused teachings of biology and evolution because Darwin discovered something displeasing for the leaders of the time. Then we tried to ban anti-slavery teachings. Then Shakespeare, James Joyce, and countless others literary geniuses fell under the claws of censorship.

I can go on and on, but I'll stop before I write something about Nazi Germany or Fascist Italy.

The point is that every time we try to ban knowledge, the poorly-thought out lies take over, rearing their ugly horns and causing atrocities beyond anyone's imagination.

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” - George Santayana.

One parent holds Florida's future hostage

Bestselling author Jodi Picoult's Holocaust-themed novel, "The Storyteller," was among dozens of books removed from a South Florida school district library's circulation due to a parental complaint.

Other removed books by Jewish authors include Judy Blume's "Forever" and Jonathan Safran Foer's "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close."

Book removal campaigns across the US have sought to purge schools and public libraries of what opponents deem "critical race theory," "pornography," and "gender ideology."

Florida has required additional scrutiny of the books available to schoolchildren. Many districts have removed classroom libraries to comply with the law, and some have removed picture books that trigger concern amongst parents.

Most of the Florida district's book complaints originated from one parent, the head of the local chapter of the conservative group Moms For Liberty.

“At this point, we believe we have challenged the most obscene and age-inappropriate books,” the parent, Julie Marshall, told the Post.

It seems like one parent is holding the entire state of Florida's education hostage.

What do you think about one parent having such power over the entire state of Florida?

