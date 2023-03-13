DeSantis Fights to Change State Guard Budget In a Bold Move

Legislators in Tallahassee will debate whether to accept a significant financial increase for establishing Florida's military branch as they review Gov. Ron DeSantis' budget request this session.

In June of last year, DeSantis announced the restoration of the Florida State Guard, which was disbanded after World War II. He wanted to bring them back to their old glory.

The Florida National Guard, controlled by the federal government and praised for aiding in rescue efforts following hurricanes Ian and Nicole last year, was allegedly not giving the state adequate support, according to DeSantis.

According to national guard data, the cap on the size of the National Guard has been at 12,000 since 1958. As a result, Florida ranks 53rd out of 54 States and Territories in terms of the proportion of troops to the population.

Major Gen. John Haas, Florida National Guard assistant adjutant general, acknowledged the flaws during the Florida Senate Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs meeting.

"We will always be challenged as long as we are an undersized formation," Haas said.

Twenty-two other states have added their state guard forces to the national guard.

The legislature gave the Florida State Guard $10 million in its first year of operation.

This year, DeSantis wants to expand the budget to $98 million, a steep 10x increase.

He has requested that lawmakers approve $53 million for the purchase of marine and aviation equipment, $19 million for recruiting and training state guard members, $22 million for constructing storage facilities, and $1.3 million for the salaries of 10 administrative positions.

Chris Spencer, director of policy and budget, said the state guard's purpose is to be a force multiplier for the National Guard and the existing emergency response capabilities.

What do you think about Florida State Guards?

