DeSantis' Attack on TikTok Can Have National Consequences

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proposed legislation prohibiting TikTok and other Chinese-made software on state-government devices and networks run by public schools, including state universities.

TikTok is a security concern beyond it being a conspiracy theory. The app injects a tracking code that monitors all keystrokes, including passwords and all taps. You wouldn't want to have something like this near any sensitive information.

The proposed legislation would widely prohibit access to TikTok and other social media platforms operated by "foreign countries of concern" on all devices used by the government, the news release from DeSantis' office said.

With this proposal, Florida would join dozens of other states that have moved to prohibit the social media app.

In addition to state offices, DeSantis' proposal would also prohibit access to TikTok over networks at any university or public school in Florida. Several public universities around the country ceased access to Tiktok from their campus.

According to the press release, DeSantis has already instructed the state's Department of Management Services to formally advise agencies to consider blocking access to apps and software linked to China from all state-owned devices. The proposal suggests that state devices will also be prevented from connecting to servers associated with "foreign countries of concern."

Most tech companies in China have ties to the government nowadays.

As stated by DeSantis, a more comprehensive "Digital Bill of Rights" package includes the proposed Florida legislation. The agenda will also call for Google and other major search engines to be more open about how they generate results.

Control the media

The law comes after DeSantis' 2021 attempt to control social media companies with fines of up to $100,000/day for companies like Facebook and Twitter that refuse to allow hate speech on their platforms. This law, however, was found to be unconstitutional by the federal appeals court unanimously.

"Today's proposal builds on our efforts to stop Big Tech censorship and combat the malign influence of China through the removal of nefarious platforms like TikTok from any state-supported activity," DeSantis said.

Many believe DeSantis has ulterior motives with these laws, mainly seizing control over his image on public platforms and controlling what his opponents may say publically.

What do you think about the TikTok ban?

