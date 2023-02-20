Biden Stuns the Nation as He Attacks DeSantis Directly

Toni Koraza


Photo byPhoto 158459920 © John Poltrack | Dreamstime.com

DeSantis seems to take offense at education, especially at advanced levels.

President Joe Biden took a dig at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for recent remarks in which the governor talked about barring Advance Placement (AP) classes in his state.

"I think every kid, in every zip code, in every state should have access to every educational opportunity possible. I guess, for some, that isn't the consensus view," Biden tweeted on his official account.

Biden shared a news article headlined, "'Unfathomable': Florida parents, students blast DeSantis idea to nix APs." The Washington Post article describes the worries of students and others Floridians amid a heated dispute between Florida legislators and the College Board over its African American studies course.

Biden wants more education

Earlier, Biden asserted the value of providing American students with a thorough, open, and uncensored education.

"We should know everything about our history. And that's the — great nations do," Biden said. "Great nations. And we're a great nation. And that's why history matters so much, you know? That's why this film matters so much."

DeSantis' dispute with the College Board over AP classes got underway when the governor's office declared last month that Florida would not accept the College Board's new African American studies course pilot program. Florida contends that the course "lacks educational value."

DeSantis consequently advocated for Florida's potential abolition of AP courses.

Republicans need uneducated individuals to win votes

Most Republican voters don't have a college degree, which is fine. You need representation despite your formal educational level. And formal education says very little about your actual intelligence or capabilities.

However, overhauling the education system to produce less educated individuals to win votes is awful leadership. Such policies can only damage the whole country and young potential.

DeSantis is anticipated to run in the Republican presidential primary for 2024 later this year, most likely following the conclusion of the state legislature's session in May. He is thought to be former president Donald Trump's most formidable rival for the Republican nomination.

What do you think about the latest clash between Biden and DeSantis?

What do you think about the latest clash between Biden and DeSantis?

