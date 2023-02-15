Here's the Shocking Truth Behind DeSantis' Corporate Donors

m

Photo by Photo 265471396 / Desantis © Beth Baisch | Dreamstime.com

Corporations want to have it both ways.

Florida political activists have criticized the "hypocrisy" of big businesses that use Black History Month to denounce racism while giving tens of thousands of dollars to the state's right-wing governor, Ron DeSantis.

Companies like Amazon, AT&T, and Walmart are among those that openly state their support for anti-racist principles, particularly in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in 2020 in Minneapolis.

Any PR is good PR

However, according to research by the Center for Political Accountability, a non-profit group that monitors corporate political spending, these companies gave directly and indirectly to DeSantis' reelection campaign in 2022 despite his restrictions on the teaching of race and racism in Florida schools.

In recent years, businesses have become more vocal about social and racial justice problems and frequently use Black History Month as a vehicle for self-promotion. Many tweet messages of support or promote internal initiatives that highlight the accomplishments of Black employees.

In honor of Black History Month, companies like Walmart, AT&T, Coca-Cola, Comcast, DoorDash, General Motors, and AT&T have all publicly released remarks. Google is honoring and celebrating Black voices, joy, and success this Black History Month, according to a post made by Google on February 1st.

However, the Center for Political Accountability discovered that these businesses made significant financial contributions to political organizations that were vocal DeSantis supporters.

“It’s a huge level of hypocrisy,” said Jasmine Burney-Clark, the founder of Equal Ground, an Orlando, Florida-based progressive group.

“These corporations can say that they stand with the Black community but then also fund the governor and his work around dismantling Black history,” she added.

To be fair to enterprise corporations, they employ thousands of people in many echelons of governance. Some parts of the company may align with conservative values, while others may align with liberal and social causes.

