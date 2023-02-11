Trump and DeSantis are Ready to Kick Off Their Race to the Bottom

Former President Donald Trump has been on a tear for the past two weeks to persuade Republicans he is the only one who can protect their children.

He has promised to have some federal agencies end gender-affirming care for minors nationwide and allow parents to elect the school principals directly.

Trump's current emphasis on education and children may differ from his previous campaigns, but he merely follows in the footsteps of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has won over Republicans who desire a classier leader. However, the policies would be more or less the same.

Surfing on the conservative panic

It is already apparent the two sides are at war that's not ending before the 2024 presidential primary.

DeSantis hasn't exactly been subtle, either. Utilizing the right-wing moral panic over critical race theory and transgender youngsters can be described as his first step to building a platform for the White House.

Teachers in his state have reported feeling intimidated by the so-called "Don't Say Gay" laws and the "Stop Woke Act," which restrict the teaching of racism in public schools. Last month, he imposed the revision of the College Board's AP African American history class and suggested mandating courses in Western civilization for all high school students.

Trump and DeSantis are also engaging in a heated spat over their love for vaccines. Trump has long sought increased recognition for his administration's financing of the research that led to the development of vaccines. DeSantis, meanwhile, has made an effort to position himself at the forefront of the criticism of vaccine mandates.

A lot may — and will — happen before the GOP primaries begin to take place.

The escalation is already underway.

What do you think about the conflict between Trump and DeSantis?

