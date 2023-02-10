DeSantis to Announce His Presidential Bid, Republican Insiders Say

Photo by Photo 265471396 / Desantis © Beth Baisch | Dreamstime.com

DeSantis is about to decide whether to run for president in 2024.

According to several Republicans with knowledge of the discussions, DeSantis is almost certain to run for the Party's presidential nomination. His advisors are planning the optimum timing to make his plans public and have started reaching out to and interviewing possible hires for a campaign.

They claim that a formal campaign launch is still months away and will likely occur once the state legislature's regular session ends in May. According to two reliable sources, the Florida governor might declare his candidacy as early as late May or early June.

Even Wall Street seems bullish on DeSantis announcing his bid soon.

Republicans need a winner

DeSantis hasn't spoken much about his goals for 2024, but it's apparent that he is rising in the GOP hierarchy.

Early polls indicate that he would defeat Trump in a head-to-head primary contest, and conservatives increasingly praise DeSantis as their top candidate.

As they search for new personnel to bolster his political organization, DeSantis' advisors have also started actively preparing the framework for a national campaign.

Although DeSantis is strongly considering running for president, a second Republican source said there is uncertainty regarding the timing, noting that he might wait until August or possibly September, after the "summer campaign lull," to make his formal announcement.

According to the president of the conservative Club for Growth, David McIntosh, DeSantis is currently in the greatest position to win the primary, adding that while people are all familiar with Trump, there is still space for growth for the Florida governor.

"What the club believes the Republican Party should do is make sure whoever we nominate will actually win," McIntosh stated. "The Party should be open to looking at a different candidate. DeSantis is in the strongest position."

Donald Trump may catch up with DeSantis if he doesn't announce his bid soon. The former president has been actively campaigning since he lost the last election.

Trump is the most dangerous when underestimated.

Do you want DeSantis to run in 2024?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.