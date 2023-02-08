DeSantis Takes Control Over the Disney’s Special District

Photo by Photo 115323167 © Mehmet Guvenc | Dreamstime.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis is about to take control over the board of Walt Disney's special district, according to the bill passed on Monday. The move has been made in retaliation for Disney's opinion on the so-called "Don't Say Gay" laws.

Florida Republicans are open about their personal vendettas against companies that voice their opinions. And their supporter base loves it.

DeSantis and Republican statehouse leaders have called a special legislative session to reorganize the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the name of the Disney administration.

DeSantis still wants Disney's money, jobs, and influence

The plan calls for changing the district's name to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and requiring the governor to nominate a five-member oversight board while maintaining the district's current capabilities. Members were formerly identified through Disney-controlled entities.

After the governor last year flew a group of South American migrants from Texas to Massachusetts in protest of federal border policy, lawmakers are also exploring a plan to establish a state department devoted to migrant transit.

As the Republican governor navigates political chasms on his way to a potential 2024 presidential candidacy, DeSantis continues to focus on social topics like immigration, sexual orientation, and gender in the session.

DeSantis is appealing to the very extreme core of his supported base. He's a savvy politician and knows these people tend to vote more than others.

The First Amendment seems to be the only thing standing in his way.

The meeting is the most recent development in a prominent dispute between DeSantis and Disney over the latter's criticism of a law known as "Don't Say, Gay." The law forbids teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity to children from kindergarten through third grade and lessons deemed inappropriate for that age group.

DeSantis has been vocal about his willingness to punish Disney, one of the state's largest employers and political donors. Aside from Disney, the governor utilizes the special session to promote his national agenda on election fraud and immigration.

