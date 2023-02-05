Gov. DeSantis to Deal the Final Blow to Disney World in Florida

Photo by Photo 117093513 © Pressfoto | Dreamstime.com

Disney is facing another round of political troubles in Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants a special legislative session to ratify the government's decision to strip Disney of jurisdiction over the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Last year, the state legislature voted to remove the media company from special taxing and self-governance provisions around its Florida park. This after the media company opposed the contentious "Don't Say Gay" bill, which placed broad restrictions on discussing LGBTQ-related topics in schools.

Since Reedy Creek was created in 1967 as a special taxation district, Disney has been able to administer its 39-square-mile Disney World resort like a county. The business can allocate its police, fire, emergency medical services, and municipal taxes.

"We're not going to have a corporation controlling its own government," DeSantis said. "So the state's going to have a board to run it. So Disney will not have self-governing status anymore."

"We're not going to bend the knee to woke executives in California," he added.

In response to criticism from Disney fans, shareholders, and employees, then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the company's opposition to the state's "Don't Say Gay" law in March of last year. The GOP-controlled administration attempted to revoke the company's special tax status in retribution. In April last year, the Florida legislature approved the bill penalizing Disney with a 68-38 majority.

Even though the company's new status will fully take effect in June of this year, DeSantis' request for a special session aims to iron out the details of the change.

What about the first amendment?

However, the state might be challenged by the company on the grounds that the judgment infringes on Disney's First Amendment rights because the state's actions might be seen as punishment for protected speech.

Florida leadership has been going out of its way to police the public discourse and to strike down anyone who voices disagreement with Ron DeSantis.

The Sunshine State is the land where the First Amendment is long dead.

