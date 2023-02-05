Gov. DeSantis to Deal the Final Blow to Disney World in Florida

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AWRWD_0kd67nGq00
Photo byPhoto 117093513 © Pressfoto | Dreamstime.com

Disney is facing another round of political troubles in Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants a special legislative session to ratify the government's decision to strip Disney of jurisdiction over the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Last year, the state legislature voted to remove the media company from special taxing and self-governance provisions around its Florida park. This after the media company opposed the contentious "Don't Say Gay" bill, which placed broad restrictions on discussing LGBTQ-related topics in schools.

Since Reedy Creek was created in 1967 as a special taxation district, Disney has been able to administer its 39-square-mile Disney World resort like a county. The business can allocate its police, fire, emergency medical services, and municipal taxes.

"We're not going to have a corporation controlling its own government," DeSantis said. "So the state's going to have a board to run it. So Disney will not have self-governing status anymore."

"We're not going to bend the knee to woke executives in California," he added.

In response to criticism from Disney fans, shareholders, and employees, then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the company's opposition to the state's "Don't Say Gay" law in March of last year. The GOP-controlled administration attempted to revoke the company's special tax status in retribution. In April last year, the Florida legislature approved the bill penalizing Disney with a 68-38 majority.

Even though the company's new status will fully take effect in June of this year, DeSantis' request for a special session aims to iron out the details of the change.

What about the first amendment?

However, the state might be challenged by the company on the grounds that the judgment infringes on Disney's First Amendment rights because the state's actions might be seen as punishment for protected speech.

Florida leadership has been going out of its way to police the public discourse and to strike down anyone who voices disagreement with Ron DeSantis.

The Sunshine State is the land where the First Amendment is long dead.

What do you think about DeSantis' latest pet project?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Business# Society# Lifestyle# Science

Comments / 965

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
47K followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

DeSantis Takes Control Over the Disney’s Special District

Photo byPhoto 115323167 © Mehmet Guvenc | Dreamstime.com. Gov. Ron DeSantis is about to take control over the board of Walt Disney's special district, according to the bill passed on Monday. The move has been made in retaliation for Disney's opinion on the so-called "Don't Say Gay" laws.

Read full story
215 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Sparks National Outrage by Extending His Migrant Programs

Photo byPhoto 145356576 / Desantis © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. Florida Republicans are about to deliver more of their controversial political stunts. Governor Ron DeSantis is anticipated to use a special session to expand the state's migrant flight program after flying about 50 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard last year.

Read full story
238 comments
Florida State

Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis

Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.

Read full story
648 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts

Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.

Read full story
1525 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Introduce Major Changes in State Colleges. What Does it Mean for Students?

Photo byPhoto 265471396 / American © Beth Baisch | Dreamstime.com. After banning African American studies from being taught in high schools, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now planning to introduce major changes to state colleges' diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Read full story
67 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Baby Tax. What Does it Mean for Parents?

Photo by220219013 / American © Volodymyr Tverdokhlib | Dreamstime.com. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced a $114.8 billion budget plan, which would permanently remove all infant essentials, including strollers and formula, pet medications, and even the contentious gas stove, from sales taxes.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Orders Major Road Changes. What Does it Mean for Drivers?

Photo byPhoto 45486881 © Thomas Barrat | Dreamstime.com. More infrastructure projects are set to be completed under the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis as he orders expedited the completion of 20 major roadway projects in Florida in the next four years.

Read full story
40 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Ignites National Outrage by Censoring Education in Florida

Photo byPhoto 145356568 / Desantis © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. Significant changes are rippling through Florida's education system as counties begin implementing HB 1467, following Governor Ron DeSantis' latest directive.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Would DeSantis' Presidency be as Bad as Trump's? Here's Your Answer

Ron DeSantis is yet to announce his presidential bid, but many believe he will. A lot could change between now and then, and many Republicans would love to see DeSantis run. He would be an alternative to now disgraced Donald Trump, who's losing support among his voting base. But would DeSantis' presidency be any different than Trump's?

Read full story
85 comments
Florida State

The Nation Gasps as Civil Rights Lawyers Prepare to Sue DeSantis

Photo byPhoto 261696078 © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com. Well-known civil rights lawyer Ben Crump plans to sue Florida Governor DeSantis over the state's denial of an African American studies course.

Read full story
783 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Relax Death Penalty Vote. What Does it Mean for Prisoners?

Photo byPhoto 145356576 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis seems to think we need to execute more prisoners. He's fighting to eliminate the state's mandatory unanimous verdict requirement for the death penalty.

Read full story
114 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Threatening Teachers with Felony Charges

Photo byPhoto 265471396 © Beth Baisch | Dreamstime.com. "Teach as I say or face prison" seems to be the new political slogan in Florida. Florida schools' curriculums have been scrutinized under the administration of Republican governor Ron DeSantis, who claims to be actively fighting to defend parental rights.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Democrats Doubt DeSantis' Promise to Increase Teachers’ Pay

Photo byPhoto 57820297 / Classroom © Syda Productions | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis has been dominating the news cycle. Governor Ron DeSantis's proposal of increasing educators' pay and boosting teacher "empowerment" is antagonized by the Democrats as a mere political stunt.

Read full story
75 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Continues to Hammer Down on NHL, Refuses to Let It Slide

Photo byPhoto 13546355 © Michael Ludwig | Dreamstime.com. Some things just won't go away. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the National Hockey League (NHL) continue to deal with their conflict, in the wake of the All-Star Game in the Sunshine State next month.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

Do You Want DeSantis to Run for President?

Photo byPhoto 122725292 / American © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. Ron DeSantis has been dominating the news cycle ever since President Biden took office. And now everyone seems to be glued to their screens, following how Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will manage his next few months in office.

Read full story
59 comments
Florida State

Florida Unemployment Rate Changed Drastically. What Does It Mean for You?

Photo byPhoto 130579872 © Jillian Cain | Dreamstime.com. Florida's unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in December despite employers struggling to fill openings. Florida employers collectively report 442,000 job openings, down from 455,000 in December. About 271,000 Floridians were unemployed last month from a labor force totaling 10.76 million workers.

Read full story
70 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Sparks National Outrage by Requesting Private Healthcare Data of Transgender Students

Photo byPhoto 261696078 / Desantis © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com. Florida leadership won't leave the LBTQ+ community alone. DeSantis administration requested a wealth of data on students who receive gender-affirming procedures at Florida colleges.

Read full story
1779 comments
Florida State

Florida Water Drastically Changed Since DeSantis Took Office. What Does It Mean for You?

Photo byPhoto 145356568 / Desantis © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis touted his efforts to enhance the state's water quality during his inaugural speech. He pledged millions more would be added during one of the following legislative sessions.

Read full story
507 comments
Florida State

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Staying Quiet on His Presidential Bid

Photo byPhoto 265471396 / Desantis © Beth Baisch | Dreamstime.com. The politics of the 2010s stopped working in the 2020s. Loud and aggressive candidates have lost to their composed and classier counterparts.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy