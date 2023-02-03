DeSantis to Introduce Major Changes in State Colleges. What Does it Mean for Students?

Photo by Photo 265471396 / American © Beth Baisch | Dreamstime.com

After banning African American studies from being taught in high schools, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now planning to introduce major changes to state colleges' diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

In his most recent attack on Black and LGBTQ+ people in the public education system this week, DeSantis announced that he plans to prohibit state colleges from offering programs on critical race theory and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Anything that falls within any sort of social inclusion is now being dismantled.

The second-term governor said DEI programs would get "no funding, and that will wither on the vine."

The next steps

DeSantis is widely expected to announce his presidential bid anytime soon.

As he gives a shot at making a name in a national Republican party still hunted by the legacy of Donald Trump, DeSantis has crafted aggressive policies prohibiting teaching or discussing America's social realities.

Trump was known for mobilizing resentment among his voters in an attempt to dominate the news cycle and profit from the outrage.

Turning schools into Republican voting machines

DeSantis signed the "Stop Woke Act" legislation that forbids specific racial discussions and analysis in workplaces and educational institutions. The legislation prohibits teachings that claim members of one race are prejudiced or should feel guilty for previous actions carried out by members of their race.

Attacks on educational programs impact the country as Republican politicians harness the backlash against them to win elections.

After banning an Advanced Placement course on African American studies, the College Board released a final curriculum for the course with several changes that seemed designed to gratify right-wing politicians.

Florida schools are rapidly becoming politically charged playgrounds. Many believe this is a long game of turning young minds into indoctrinated voters later down the line.

