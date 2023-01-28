DeSantis to Relax Death Penalty Vote. What Does it Mean for Prisoners?

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjj32_0kUTreux00
Photo byPhoto 145356576 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis seems to think we need to execute more prisoners

He's fighting to eliminate the state's mandatory unanimous verdict requirement for the death penalty.

"Fine, have a super-majority," DeSantis said. "But you can't just say one person votes no."

"Maybe eight out of 12 or something," the governor added.

Florida has the highest number of wrongful convictions

Since 2017, Florida has required unanimous verdicts from juries in cases involving the death penalty. This change came about after the US supreme court ruled that the state's system, which allowed a simple majority of juries to recommend death and a judge to decide whether to impose it, was unconstitutional.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, thirty inmates have been exonerated while on death row in Florida, more than in any other state. Imagine if these numbers were higher.

The judicial system will make mistakes, but we need to make sure that we curb their number. DeSantis seems to want to increase the number of innocent executions.

Don't let a tragedy go to waste

On Monday, DeSantis talked about Nikolas Cruz's recent trial. In February 2018, Cruz massacred 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, but was spared the death penalty because three jurors disagreed. He was sentenced to life without parole.

"If you will never administer the punishment, you just can't be on the jury. Our law authorizes it. But you're in a situation where you have 12 jurors and just one juror vetoes it, then you end up not getting the sentence," said DeSantis.

The US Supreme Court panel of five conservatives and four liberals ruled in 2016 that Florida's death sentence law violated the Sixth Amendment. Florida lost by a vote of 8 to 1.

"And so I think you had an 11 to one decision, where the 11 said he should get capital punishment. One said no. And we don't know what went into that. But I do think there are people who get on these juries who never intend to administer capital punishment," DeSantis added.

Do You think we need more capital punishment?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Business# Society# Lifestyle# Science

Comments / 114

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
47K followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

DeSantis Orders Major Road Changes. What Does it Mean for Drivers?

Photo byPhoto 45486881 © Thomas Barrat | Dreamstime.com. More infrastructure projects are set to be completed under the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis as he orders expedited the completion of 20 major roadway projects in Florida in the next four years.

Read full story
30 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Ignites National Outrage by Censoring Education in Florida

Photo byPhoto 145356568 / Desantis © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. Significant changes are rippling through Florida's education system as counties begin implementing HB 1467, following Governor Ron DeSantis' latest directive.

Read full story
Florida State

Would DeSantis' Presidency be as Bad as Trump's? Here's Your Answer

Ron DeSantis is yet to announce his presidential bid, but many believe he will. A lot could change between now and then, and many Republicans would love to see DeSantis run. He would be an alternative to now disgraced Donald Trump, who's losing support among his voting base. But would DeSantis' presidency be any different than Trump's?

Read full story
59 comments
Florida State

The Nation Gasps as Civil Rights Lawyers Prepare to Sue DeSantis

Photo byPhoto 261696078 © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com. Well-known civil rights lawyer Ben Crump plans to sue Florida Governor DeSantis over the state's denial of an African American studies course.

Read full story
779 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Threatening Teachers with Felony Charges

Photo byPhoto 265471396 © Beth Baisch | Dreamstime.com. "Teach as I say or face prison" seems to be the new political slogan in Florida. Florida schools' curriculums have been scrutinized under the administration of Republican governor Ron DeSantis, who claims to be actively fighting to defend parental rights.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Democrats Doubt DeSantis' Promise to Increase Teachers’ Pay

Photo byPhoto 57820297 / Classroom © Syda Productions | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis has been dominating the news cycle. Governor Ron DeSantis's proposal of increasing educators' pay and boosting teacher "empowerment" is antagonized by the Democrats as a mere political stunt.

Read full story
75 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Continues to Hammer Down on NHL, Refuses to Let It Slide

Photo byPhoto 13546355 © Michael Ludwig | Dreamstime.com. Some things just won't go away. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the National Hockey League (NHL) continue to deal with their conflict, in the wake of the All-Star Game in the Sunshine State next month.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

Do You Want DeSantis to Run for President?

Photo byPhoto 122725292 / American © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. Ron DeSantis has been dominating the news cycle ever since President Biden took office. And now everyone seems to be glued to their screens, following how Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will manage his next few months in office.

Read full story
57 comments
Florida State

Florida Unemployment Rate Changed Drastically. What Does It Mean for You?

Photo byPhoto 130579872 © Jillian Cain | Dreamstime.com. Florida's unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in December despite employers struggling to fill openings. Florida employers collectively report 442,000 job openings, down from 455,000 in December. About 271,000 Floridians were unemployed last month from a labor force totaling 10.76 million workers.

Read full story
70 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Sparks National Outrage by Requesting Private Healthcare Data of Transgender Students

Photo byPhoto 261696078 / Desantis © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com. Florida leadership won't leave the LBTQ+ community alone. DeSantis administration requested a wealth of data on students who receive gender-affirming procedures at Florida colleges.

Read full story
1752 comments
Florida State

Florida Water Drastically Changed Since DeSantis Took Office. What Does It Mean for You?

Photo byPhoto 145356568 / Desantis © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis touted his efforts to enhance the state's water quality during his inaugural speech. He pledged millions more would be added during one of the following legislative sessions.

Read full story
498 comments
Florida State

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Staying Quiet on His Presidential Bid

Photo byPhoto 265471396 / Desantis © Beth Baisch | Dreamstime.com. The politics of the 2010s stopped working in the 2020s. Loud and aggressive candidates have lost to their composed and classier counterparts.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Shocks the Country by Barring State-Run Funds from Investing Freely

Photo byPhoto 261696078 / Desantis © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is trying to control how money flows in Florida by forcefully diverting state funds from any liberal-leaning investment.

Read full story
80 comments
Florida State

Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly

Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"

Read full story
2434 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets Involved

The National Hockey League (NHL) has apologized after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized its upcoming job fair in Fort Lauderdale, calling it "racist" since an advertisement barred members of some groups from attending.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

DeSantis’ Appeal to Dismiss Migrant Flight Lawsuit Denied

DeSantis could be facing another serious trial. Florida administration sought to dismiss a lawsuit filed after the state flew around 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts in September. But a Leon County circuit judge denied their motion.

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

DeSantis to Block Land Purchases by China, Sends a Clear Message

At a news conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis aired his grievances against China’s attempts at buying land in the United States. This is perhaps a hint of what his foreign policy might look like should he pursue a presidential bid.

Read full story
332 comments
Florida State

Professors Demand DeSantis Cease Hindering Florida Education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools in Florida. He launched an investigation into school curriculums, igniting state-wide outrage. A group of college professors in Florida asked the Court to stop DeSantis' request for information on funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical racial theory programs in state universities.

Read full story
432 comments

Regular Mail is Making a Comeback. What Does It Mean for You?

Junk mail has moved to our digital inboxes. And we're becoming excited about checking our physical mailboxes. Over 56% of senior citizens look forward to checking their mail daily, according to this direct mail report. Almost half of the younger generations feel the same. Most enjoy getting some form of mail nowadays.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy