DeSantis Continues to Hammer Down on NHL, Refuses to Let It Slide

Photo by Photo 13546355 © Michael Ludwig | Dreamstime.com

Some things just won't go away.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the National Hockey League (NHL) continue to deal with their conflict, in the wake of the All-Star Game in the Sunshine State next month.

The Governor's Office sent a chilly response to what the NHL dubbed an "informational session" to find a more diverse workforce. They blasted the league for planning a "discriminatory" job fair.

The NHL organized a special event called the "Pathway to Hockey Summit" that was supposed to be held on February 2nd in Fort Lauderdale. It was a part of the initiative to prove that "Hockey is For Everyone." It was originally created for "diverse job seekers who are pursuing careers in hockey," but the DeSantis administration pressured the league to withdraw from that condition.

Despite that resolution, the Governor took a few shots characterizing initiatives to increase the diverse workforce of the NHL's crew as a "woke conceit."

"We're against racial discrimination, but that's all discrimination. We're not going to indulge in this woke conceit that it's OK to discriminate against some people if that's politically correct to do so, and so we made it very clear to the NHL that they were running afoul of our laws.

"They reversed course very quickly. And our society's better when we're all treated equally and all treated as individuals and not as members of groups," said DeSantis.

NHL wants to move past thie

When Commissioner Gary Bettman was asked about the Governor's position, he said that the NHL wants to move past the situation, but DeSantis keeps escalating it.

"I don't want to get way into all of this, but the fact is what the summit is, and was, has been mischaracterized. It's not a job fair. It was an informational session so that people could learn more about us," Bettman said.

He added that he does not want to "increase the debate on it."

What do you think about DeSantis going after NHL?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.