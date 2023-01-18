Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly

Photo by Photo 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com

Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy.

Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"

"So now I hear he might want to run against me. So we'll handle that the way I handle things," Trump said. Trump claimed credit for DeSantis winning the governorship in 2018, saying, "I got him elected, pure and simple."

This is not the first time Trump is going after DeSantis in this fashion.

The mystery of DeSantis

Nobody knows whether DeSantis will actually run in 2024. Media and Trump seem to think he would run. And judging from Trump's behavior, he's afraid DeSantis could be more popular with the conservative voters.

DeSantis has not officially announced his presidential bid. He only hinted at his political ambitions for 2024, and Florida legislators said they would be happy to change the law if DeSantis decides to run.

The former president has continued to disparage DeSantis. In a speech in November, Trump called the governor "Ron DeSanctimonious," and on social media, he called him "average." Trump operative Roger Stone has been filmed calling DeSantis "a piece of s***."

DeSantis kept his composure in public and avoided responding to any of Trump's provocations.

All the presidential moves

DeSantis announced the publication of his first autobiography, a promising sign that he's considering a presidential run.

Behind closed doors, Trump was belittling the governor, calling him out on what he saw as his lack of gratitude and accusing him of having a "dull personality."

On the other hand, DeSantis took the higher road. He has been silent and refrained from responding to Trump's criticisms. DeSantis advised people to "calm down" about the possibility of a GOP civil war between him and the former president during a press conference on November 16.

Both DeSantis's and Trump's representatives are yet to respond.

What do you think about Trump's actions against DeSantis?

