DeSantis to Block Land Purchases by China, Sends a Clear Message

Toni Koraza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5wg9_0kFSsU0g00
Photo byGage Skidmore

At a news conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis aired his grievances against China’s attempts at buying land in the United States.

This is perhaps a hint of what his foreign policy might look like should he pursue a presidential bid.

“Make it here. Make it, honestly, anywhere. But not China,” DeSantis said.

That merely set the stage for DeSantis’ broader attack on the world’s “elites” and what he called Chinese infiltration of American society and economy.

The bittersweet relations

The governor has already requested the Legislature to prevent Chinese government-controlled enterprises from purchasing land in the state and limit their involvement in state universities and technology.

“We don’t want to have holdings by hostile nations,” DeSantis said.

“Why would you want them buying residential developments and things like that? I don’t want them owning subdivisions and things like that,” he said.

“But yes, we do not need to have CCP influence in Florida’s economy.”

During the 2021 legislative session, DeSantis supported measures that toughened penalties for corporate and academic espionage and required higher education institutions to record foreign gifts of $50,000 or more.

“I think we’re going to go even further than that; the Legislature only went so far. I think there’s an appetite to do even more because their influence in our society has been very insidious.”

He referred to COVID-19’s onslaught, during which China supplied the majority of the personal protective equipment needed by the United States.

“Why would you want a hostile nation for things that are integral to our quality of life and security? Of course, you wouldn’t want to do that. But this has been going on for many, many decades, so disentangling from China, I think, is something that is very, very significant going forward,” the governor said.

What do you think about DeSantis’ latest move regarding China?

Leave your comment below and share this story on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Business# Society# Lifestyle# Science

Comments / 330

Published by

Bringing you the latest reports on current events, lifestyle, and money.

Miami, FL
46K followers

More from Toni Koraza

Florida State

DeSantis Shocks the Country by Barring State-Run Funds from Investing Freely

Photo byPhoto 261696078 / Desantis © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is trying to control how money flows in Florida by forcefully diverting state funds from any liberal-leaning investment.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly

Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"

Read full story
1406 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets Involved

The National Hockey League (NHL) has apologized after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized its upcoming job fair in Fort Lauderdale, calling it "racist" since an advertisement barred members of some groups from attending.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

DeSantis’ Appeal to Dismiss Migrant Flight Lawsuit Denied

DeSantis could be facing another serious trial. Florida administration sought to dismiss a lawsuit filed after the state flew around 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts in September. But a Leon County circuit judge denied their motion.

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

Professors Demand DeSantis Cease Hindering Florida Education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools in Florida. He launched an investigation into school curriculums, igniting state-wide outrage. A group of college professors in Florida asked the Court to stop DeSantis' request for information on funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical racial theory programs in state universities.

Read full story
430 comments

Regular Mail is Making a Comeback. What Does It Mean for You?

Junk mail has moved to our digital inboxes. And we're becoming excited about checking our physical mailboxes. Over 56% of senior citizens look forward to checking their mail daily, according to this direct mail report. Almost half of the younger generations feel the same. Most enjoy getting some form of mail nowadays.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Do You Want Florida Democratic Party to Survive?

After Florida Democratic party chairman Manny Diaz quit on Monday, the house of cards started falling apart. The chairman’s resignation came just two months after the midterm elections, in which Florida Democrats suffered a monumental loss.

Read full story
153 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Stuns Critics with Radical Plan to Save Florida's Ailing Environment

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed a promise to the environment made four years ago. A week after he was sworn into office, DeSantis signed an executive order to protect Florida’s environment and water quality. Unlike previous Republican governments in Florida, DeSantis is doing good work in tackling climate change issues.

Read full story
244 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Ignites Firestorms, Takes Biden to Court in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis' and President Joe Biden’s fight over immigration seems like it's only warming up. What started with bickering, legal arguments, and shipping asylum seekers around the country is now getting its epilogue in yet another court hearing.

Read full story
138 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."

Read full story
1370 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Mobilizing National Guard

Florida leadership can’t stand the current immigration system. They will attempt to persuade a U.S. district judge that the Biden administration is breaking federal law by implementing practices resulting in the release of unauthorized immigrants into the country.

Read full story
894 comments
Florida State

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Really Wants Disney Gone

Disney’s decades-long deal with the Sunshine State is about to end soon. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would request state officials to exert control over special local government powers once held by Disney World. He also went after Disney last year for disagreeing with one of his statements around the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Read full story
357 comments
Florida State

Hurricanes Can't Keep the Rich Away. Wealthy Newcomers Continue to Flock to Florida

The hurricane-devastated markets are welcoming a surge of wealthy Florida newcomers, says a recent peer-reviewed study. Long-term demand for Florida real estate has been stable. The average buyer's income has also improved in recent years.

Read full story
68 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Sparks Outrage by Hindering Florida Education. What Does it Mean for Students?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools and higher education institutions. He has requested Florida colleges and universities to submit data on courses and programs that include “diversity, equity and inclusion” and “critical race theory. The state refused to disclose how it would utilize this information.

Read full story
694 comments
Florida State

You Won't Believe Why Florida Hates 'Woke'

Being woke used to mean being "aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues." The above definition comes directly from the Mirriam-Webster dictionary. And, Mirriam-Webster might soon change the actual definition because the meaning of the word Woke is anything but positive nowadays.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

DeSantis' Inaugural Speech Ignites Firestorms of Shocking Speculations

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' second-term inauguration speech on Tuesday fueled even more speculations about his 2024 presidential campaign. DeSantis has positioned himself as a top contender for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 after his landslide re-election wins by a whopping 19.4 percentage points against rival Charlie Crist.

Read full story
105 comments
Florida State

The New Year Brings Shocking Florida Laws. What Does It Mean for Floridians?

Florida leadership scheduled several laws that took effect starting January 1st. These measures focus on issues like toll relief, newborn healthcare, and the property insurance system.

Read full story
81 comments
Florida State

Republicans Dominate Florida as DeSantis Starts His Shocking Second Term

The Republican influence in the Sunshine State government has skyrocketed after the November elections. All Cabinet positions are now held by Republicans. The Florida House and Senate both won supermajorities. Basically, Republicans dominate Florida now.

Read full story
212 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Plan to Tank "Woke" Companies

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced measures to reduce the share of “environmental, social and governance” (ESG) policies in Florida’s pension system. DeSantis said he was “asserting the authority of our constitutional system over ideological corporate power.”

Read full story
891 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy